2 hours ago
Preview: Royals at Tigers
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Russia
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
U.S.
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
July 26, 2017 / 3:28 AM / 2 hours ago

Preview: Royals at Tigers

3 Min Read

Michael Fulmer had the shortest start of his career in stifling heat at Kansas City in his last start, but he gets a chance to redeem himself when the Detroit Tigers host the streaking Royals on Tuesday night in the second of a three-game series. Kansas City received 12th-inning homers from Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas on Monday for its sixth win in a row.

The Royals, who trail first-place Cleveland by 1 1/2 games in the American League Central, made a bold move for the stretch run by swinging a six-player deal with San Diego on Monday. They fortified their staff by acquiring three pitchers -- starter Trevor Cahill and relievers Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter -- in exchange for pitchers Matt Strahm and Travis Wood and a minor leaguer. "We needed to make sure we strengthened our pitching staff," Kansas City general manager Dayton Moore said. "Obviously, Trevor Cahill can slide into a spot in our rotation." Detroit, which has lost four it six since ripping off four straight wins, could be selling off some key pieces as the trade deadline approaches.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (6-6, 3.71 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (10-7, 3.35)

Duffy earned the win last time out versus Detroit despite giving up four runs on nine hits over five innings, but he was a hard-luck loser in his previous turn after permitting one run over a season-high 8 1/3 innings versus Texas. He made seven appearances (five starts) against the Tigers in his 12-3 season in 2016, going 2-1 with a 6.23 ERA. Victor Martinez is 13-for-37 with three homers against Duffy.

Fulmer was battered by the Royals for eight runs (five earned) and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings to halt his four-start winning streak, during which he yielded eight earned runs and pitched at least eight innings on three occasions. That included 8 2/3 innings of three-run ball against Kansas City on June 29, when Fulmer took a shutout into the ninth. Eric Hosmer is 5-for-17 with two homers off Fulmer.

Walk-Offs

1. The Royals have hit 12 homers in the past three games.

2. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera is 2-for-19 with eight strikeouts over his last five games.

3. Royals OF Jorge Bonifacio has homered in three straight games.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Tigers 3

