Preview: Royals at Tigers

The surging Kansas City Royals are in hot pursuit of the first-place Cleveland Indians in the American League Central while also holding down the second wild card. The Royals go for their eighth consecutive victory and second straight three-game sweep when they wrap up a three-game series at the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

Youth at the top of the lineup is serving Kansas City well, with Whit Merrifield and Jorge Bonifacio collecting two hits apiece in Tuesday's 3-1 victory. Merrifield has hit in 11 of 12 games after bashing a leadoff homer Tuesday while Bonifacio provided a big defensive play in right field that led to a rally-quashing double play. Slumping first baseman Miguel Cabrera had a pair of hits in the loss for Detroit, including the 2,600th of his career. The Tigers, losers of five of seven, will send Anibal Sanchez to the mound to oppose Royals right-hander Ian Kennedy.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (3-6, 4.61 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (2-0, 5.95)

Kennedy, who started the year by losing his first six decisions and didn't pick up his first win until June 16, escaped with a no-decision last time out despite allowing six runs (five earned) in four innings. He gave up five runs in three innings in a loss to the Tigers on May 31, but won at Detroit on June 28 with seven innings of two-run ball. Ian Kinsler is 7-for-18 with a homer and four doubles versus Kennedy.

Sanchez continues to be a reliable arm since the Tigers brought him out of moth balls and inserted him into the rotation, coming up one out shy of pitching six innings for the fifth consecutive start. He won at Minnesota by giving up two runs in 5 2/3 innings to improve to 2-0 in six starts since June 19. Eric Hosmer is 12-for-38 against Sanchez, who is 6-4 with a 2.66 ERA in 15 appearances versus the Tigers.

Walk-Offs

1. Royals C Salvador Perez left Tuesday's game with rib tightness but said he plans to catch Wednesday.

2. Tigers CF Mikie Mahtook has hit safely in nine straight games.

3. Royals RHP Pete Moylan has not allowed an earned run in 14 straight appearances.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Tigers 3