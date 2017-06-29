Perez, Moustakas power Royals over Tigers

DETROIT -- Salvador Perez got turned loose on a 3-0 pitch. Moments later, the score was 3-0, and the Kansas City Royals were on their way to a lopsided victory.

Perez and Mike Moustakas hit back-to-back homers during a four-run fourth, and Perez and Alex Gordon drove in three runs apiece to power the Kansas City Royals past the Detroit Tigers 8-2 on Wednesday at Comerica Park.

Perez crushed a 3-0 offering from Daniel Norris that bounced off the brick wall beyond the left-center-field stands. The distance was estimated at 451 feet.

"I hit it pretty good. I didn't feel (it off) my hands," the Royals catcher said. "That kind of situation right there, it's a pretty good pitch to see. I got a 3-0 count, and I didn't miss the opportunity. One home run is good, and back-to-back feels better."

Royals manager Ned Yost didn't hesitate to let Perez swing on 3-0.

"I feel he's got the chance to do some damage," Yost said. "We've been utilizing the 3-0 green light for a number of guys, and it paid off tonight."

Perez also doubled home a run. Alcides Escobar had three hits and scored twice for the Royals (38-38), while Moustakas, Gordon and Lorenzo Cain contributed two hits apiece. Jorge Soler, promoted from Triple-A Omaha earlier in the day, added an RBI single.

Ian Kennedy (2-6) won for just the second time in 14 starts, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts in seven innings.

"He had a really, really good curveball tonight and utilized it well," Yost said. "He managed his pitch count, was ahead in the count for a majority of the night and had really good off-speed stuff."

Alex Avila and Miguel Cabrera hit solo homers for the Tigers (34-43).

Norris (4-6) gave up five runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings, his shortest start of the season.

"I've been working on a lot of things, and I've just got to simplify, go out there and throw the baseball," Norris said. "I'm just thinking too much right now. Got to go out there and trust my stuff. Get ahead of guys and put them away when I can, instead of trying to not walk guys and stuff like that."

Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez went 1-for-4 after being activated from the 10-day disabled list. Martinez, who had been sidelined with an irregular heartbeat, was dropped from his usual cleanup spot to No. 6 in the order.

Kansas City took the lead on Escobar's leadoff double and Gordon's RBI single in the third. The Royals then sent 10 batters to the plate and knocked out Norris the following inning.

Perez's two-run shot sparked the big inning.

Moustakas followed two pitches later with his 20th homer, a blast into the right field stands. Gordon's two-out RBI double made it 5-0.

"I've got to figure out a way to not let a big inning happen like that," Norris said. "A 3-0 fastball (to Perez), down and away, and he just got extended on it. The one to Moustakas, I just completely missed. I tried to go down and away, and it went up and in. Wasn't really a good release on that. Just a pretty rough day. Hard to swallow."

Avila got the Tigers on the board in the bottom of the fourth with his 11th homer of the season.

NOTES: Royals RF/DH Jorge Soler batted .324 with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs for Triple-A Omaha prior to his recall on Wednesday. Soler, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for RHP Wade Davis during the offseason, was demoted after hitting just .164 in his first 18 games. ... Kansas City INF Cheslor Cuthbert was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 26, with a left wrist sprain. Cuthbert was batting .196 with one homer and 10 RBIs. ... Tigers C/1B John Hicks was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room for DH Victor Martinez, who was activated from the DL. Hicks was batting .299 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. ... Detroit RHP Justin Verlander notched his 23rd career victory over Kansas City on Tuesday. That is the most by any pitcher against any opponent over the past 12 seasons.