Royals beat Tigers, extend win streak to 10

DETROIT -- The streaking Kansas City Royals got a good bounce and their pitchers did the rest on Wednesday. Now, they’ve got their longest winning streak in 20 years.

Alex Gordon’s grounder in the first inning caromed off the second-base bag and turned into an RBI single. Starting pitcher Jeremy Guthrie and three relievers then held the Detroit Tigers at bay as the Royals stretched their winning streak to 10 games with a 2-1 win at Comerica Park.

“You make your own luck,” Gordon said of his two-out single. “I could’ve gone up there and struck out but luckily, I put the ball in play and caught a break, so we’ll take it.”

The Royals (39-32) have taken advantage of every break lately while moving 1 1/2 games ahead of the Tigers (36-32) for first place in the American League Central Division. The last time they won 10 or more consecutive games was 1994, when they piled up 14 straight victories from July 23-Aug. 5.

Kansas City scored 11 runs in each of the first two games of the four-game series but only needed Gordon’s hit and second baseman Omar Infante’s solo homer in the fifth this time.

“We’re winning games any way that we can,” said Gordon, who robbed Detroit right fielder J.D. Martinez of a hit with a diving catch in left field during the fourth inning. “If our pitching doesn’t do it, our offense picks us up and, like today, if our offense doesn’t do it, our pitching picks us up. We’re just playing well as a team and it’s exciting right now.”

Martinez’s seventh-inning homer was the only run allowed by Guthrie (4-6), who gave up four hits and tied his season high with nine strikeouts. Set-up reliever Wade Davis struck out the side in the eighth and Greg Holland notched his 21st save.

Guthrie also had nine strikeouts against the Chicago White Sox on June 13 after not recording more than five in any of his previous 13 starts.

“They swung and missed more. I can’t really figure out why but you give yourself a chance if you throw more strikes,” Guthrie said. “The last two games, I’ve been able to do a little better at keeping the ball down and that’s been a big key.”

Tigers left-handed starter Drew Smyly (3-6) took the loss despite allowing two runs on seven hits in seven-plus innings, walking none and striking out six.

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus doesn’t think a major shakeup of the lineup is the answer for his team’s woes.

“If you’re managing a struggling team and you do something radical, I can tell you from being a player in the clubhouse that you kind of lose some of the players,” he said. “They think, ‘He’s lost his mind.’ You’ve got to be careful about doing something radical. We’ve talked about moving guys to different spots and we’ve done it with a couple of guys but right now, there’s nothing that’s worked.”

Kansas City’s first run came after first baseman Eric Hosmer singled with one out and stole second. With two down, Tigers shortstop Eugenio Suarez was perfectly positioned to field Gordon’s bouncer up the middle before the ball hit the front of the bag. That allowed Hosmer to score as Gordon notched his team-high 39th RBI.

“We had plenty of time to recover from that,” Ausmus said. “That being said, that’s the difference between a team that’s gone 9-20 and a team that’s won 10 in a row.”

Infante’s fourth home run of the season with two out in the fifth made it 2-0. That gave Infante, a former Tiger and Kansas City’s second baseman, eight RBIs in the series that concludes on Thursday.

NOTES: Tigers manager Brad Ausmus made an off-color joke during his postgame press conference, saying that after losses “I beat my wife.” Ausmus apologized for the remark shortly afterward. ... Royals RF Nori Aoki was not in the lineup after leaving Tuesday’s game with a left groin injury. Manager Ned Yost said Aoki could return to the lineup as early as Thursday. “He’s better,” Yost said. “It’s something we don’t want to push but I imagine he’ll be back in there (Thursday).” ... Tigers RF Torii Hunter did not start for the second straight game. He left Monday’s opener against Kansas City with a right hamstring cramp. ... Detroit purchased the contract of RHP Chad Smith from Triple-A Toledo and designated RHP Evan Reed for assignment. Smith had a 4-2 record with a 1.64 ERA in 15 appearances with the Mud Hens after being promoted from Double A Erie earlier in the season. Reed was 0-1 with a 4.88 ERA in 27 games.