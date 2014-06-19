Sanchez, Tigers stop Royals’ 10-game winning streak

DETROIT -- Anibal Sanchez could not remember the last time he failed to strike out a batter -- and with good reason.

The Detroit Tigers right-hander failed to record a strikeout for the first time in his nine-year career on Thursday. He still held Kansas City to one first-inning run in seven innings as the Tigers halted the Royals’ 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory at Comerica Park.

Sanchez (4-2) was making his 186th career appearance -- starting all but one -- and struck out at least two hitters in each of his 11 starts this season.

“I don’t know if that’s my first time, I don’t remember doing that before,” Sanchez said. “I threw a lot of good pitches to get strikeouts but those guys swing a lot, they contact everything.”

They couldn’t make any contact against Tigers closer Joe Nathan, who recorded his 14th save by striking out the side. Nathan recorded his first save this month and his first spotless inning since May 27 against Oakland.

Nathan worked with pitching coach Jeff Jones on lowering and widening his arm slot while keeping his head from tilting. Once he got the call, he was more concerned about his mental state.

“I had a little extra focus on ‘All right, we’re going to compete. It’s not about mechanics now, it’s about getting after it,'” he said. “Fortunately, everything came out very natural. Location wasn’t an issue at all. It actually helped my location.”

Detroit’s two-run fourth was all its pitchers required to salvage the finale of a four-game series. Right fielder J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead solo home run after first baseman Miguel Cabrera smacked a run-scoring double.

Left-hander Danny Duffy (4-6) took the loss despite limiting the Tigers to three hits in seven innings. Designated hitter Billy Butler’s double drove in the lone run for Kansas City, which also saw its eight-game road losing streak snapped. The Royals (39-33) still emerged from the series with a half-game lead over the Tigers (37-32) in the American League Central Division.

“My feelings haven’t changed from two or three weeks ago to now,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “I’ve got the same faith, the same trust in this group of guys that they’re going to be able to compete all the way to the end.”

Butler’s two-out double in the first knocked in right fielder Nori Aoki, who led off with a double. From that point, Kansas City only had two innings where a runner reached scoring position.

Sanchez has never allowed more than one run in six career starts against the Royals.

“He’s good,” Yost said. “He pitches ahead in the count, he spots his fastball very well and he’s got three outstanding pitches he can get you out on. Very rarely is he behind in the count, so he’s able to execute his pitches quite effectively.”

The Tigers took the lead in the fourth with two runs after Duffy held them hitless the first three innings. Center fielder Austin Jackson led off with a high-bouncing single and Cabrera followed with a deep shot to the left-center gap as Jackson came around to score.

Cabrera then committed a base running error on designated hitter Victor Martinez’ fly out as he was doubled up by Aoki with a nifty tag by shortstop Alcides Escobar.

That proved costly when J.D. Martinez drove an ankle-high pitch to the opposite field and over the right field wall. Martinez’s solo shot, his third homer of the series, gave Detroit a 2-1 edge it would not relinquish.

NOTES: Royals LF Alex Gordon was a late scratch after experiencing flu-like symptoms. ... Tigers RF Torii Hunter was not in the lineup for the third consecutive game. Hunter, who suffered a right hamstring cramp on Monday, hopes to return during this weekend’s series at Cleveland. ... Tigers manager Brad Ausmus moved slumping CF Austin Jackson up to the No. 2 spot in the order. “We’ll see if putting him up towards the top, ahead of Miggy (Miguel Cabrera), will help,” Ausmus said. “This is an example of trying to find something that will get us rolling.” Jackson went 1-for-3. ... Kansas City had not won more than eight straight road games since its club-record 11-game road winning streak from Sept. 5-25, 1977. ... Royals RHP Wade Davis is the only major-leaguer with more than 12 appearances who hasn’t allowed an extra-base hit this season. ... The Royals begin a nine-game homestand on Friday, while the Tigers embark on a nine-game road trip.