Tigers win, reduce Royals’ lead to one game

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers have the Kansas City Royals’ number in head-to-head competition this year, but the Royals have the edge on the Tigers where it counts -- in the standings.

That number was reduced to one, though, Monday when Detroit beat Kansas City 9-5 to pull within a game of the first-place Royals in the American League Central Division.

The Tigers are now 10-4 versus the Royals this season with two games remaining against them in Detroit plus another three beginning Sept. 19 in Kansas City.

”When you play these types of games, there’s pressure,“ Tigers center fielder Don Kelly said. ”But it’s a privilege. I enjoy it.

“This is what you play for. When you show up in spring training, this is your goal. I enjoy it.”

Kelly contributed an RBI double during the six-run third inning that broke the game open for the Tigers against Royals’ right-hander Jeremy Guthrie (10-11).

The Tigers got seven hits from their first eight batters against Guthrie in the inning and eight overall in the frame. It was the third time Detroit has had eight hits in an inning this year, and one of the others, July 10, involved Guthrie.

Designated hitter Victor Martinez ripped an RBI single off first baseman Eric Hosmer’s glove; Kelly lined a run-scoring double to right; third baseman Nick Castellanos reached out for an outside changeup and bounced it down the third base line for a two-run double; catcher Alex Avila nailed a run-producing double to right, and right fielder Torii Hunter, whose ground single to short opened the inning, closed the inning’s scoring with an RBI single to right.

”He started the game out good,“ Royals’ manager Ned Yost said of Guthrie. ”He should have been out of the (two-run) second. We didn’t make a play. It wasn’t one of our better defensive games.

“We were one pitch from getting out of the third inning several times. They found a lot of holes.”

Right-hander Justin Verlander (13-12) checked Kansas City on six hits and four runs over seven innings, and Detroit survived its usual relief struggles to narrow the gap in the division. Verlander walked one and struck out four.

Hosmer tripled off Verlander leading off the seventh and scored on a groundout by designated hitter Billy Butler. One out later center fielder Lorenzo Cain was credited with an inside-the-park home run when Kelly knocked the glove and ball off right fielder Hunter’s hand in a collision in right-center. That cut Detroit’s lead to 8-4.

“I knew that was going to happen,” Yost said of Kansas City’s late surge. “We were going to battle back and make it interesting. We stayed right in it to the end.”

“I was pitching to the scoreboard a little bit,” Verlander said. “Alex (Avila) said my fastball had a lot of life right to the end. I felt strong. It wasn’t going very fast (92-94 mph for the most part) but it had a lot of late life.”

Right-hander Joba Chamberlain gave up an RBI single to Hosmer in the eighth, and right-hander Joe Nathan, who had not pitched since Sept. 2 due to a sore elbow, worked the ninth.

The Tigers got an RBI single by designated hitter Miguel Cabrera in the eighth to make it 9-5.

“Most of us in this locker room have been here before,” Verlander said. “We’ve been through some intense games in September.”

Kansas City squared the score with two runs in the top of the third. Third baseman Mike Moustakas beat the shift with a ground single to short, and Cain singled to left. Both scored on a bloop single to center by right fielder Nori Aoki after being sacrificed to third and second by shortstop Alcides Escobar.

The Tigers scored a pair of unearned runs off Guthrie in the second on a rare double error by Hosmer. The first baseman booted shortstop Andrew Romine’s bases-loaded, two-out grounder for an error and then threw the ball wildly past Guthrie covering at first to permit a second run to score.

Notes: Detroit will open its 2015 season at home April 6 against the Minnesota Twins, its newly released schedule shows, and close at Chicago against the White Sox in a three-game set that begins Oct. 2. ... Kansas City will open its season at home April 6 against the Chicago White Sox and finish with a three-game set at Minnesota that begins Oct. 2. ... Royals closer RHP Greg Holland, out of action since Sept. 3 because of a tight right triceps, threw a short bullpen session Monday. “He felt better,” manager Ned Yost said. “We’ll wait and see how he feels (before declaring him available to pitch).” ... Tigers RHP Joakim Soria threw a 27-pitch bullpen session on Monday and could be activated as soon as Wednesday if he comes through it with no pain in his sore left oblique. ... LHP Danny Duffy has some “left rotator cuff inflammation,” Yost said. “He’ll be examined again in three days and see where we’re at.” Kansas City hopes he can return after missing one start. He threw one pitch in his Saturday start before coming out of the game.