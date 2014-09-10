Nathan, Tigers pick off Royals

DETROIT -- The idea was OK, but the execution left an awful lot to be desired.

So, when Detroit closer Joe Nathan picked off belated pinch runner Jarrod Dyson at second base with one out and two on in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday, it took the air completely out of Kansas City’s balloon.

One pitch later, the right-handed Nathan struck out catcher Salvador Perez with an 0-2 slider and the Tigers walked off the field with a 4-2 victory that put them in a first-place tie with the Royals in the American League Central Division.

If the Royals had pulled off the double steal and come from behind to win in the ninth, manager Ned Yost would have been hailed as a genius. But because they didn‘t, Yost has to open up his suitcase to take in all the second-guessing.

Right fielder Nori Aoki and second baseman Omar Infante opened the ninth against Nathan, who now has 30 saves, with infield singles to short. Outfielder Terrance Gore, reputed to be the fastest guy in baseball, was put in to run for Infante, who was the tying run at first.

Nathan struck out left fielder Alex Gore with a 3-2 slider and, one pitch into Perez’s at-bat, Yost sent center fielder Jarrod Dyson in to run for Aoki at second.

”With nobody out, I wasn’t running,“ Yost said. ”But after the strikeout and the first pitch to Perez, I thought, ‘OK, Sal (Perez) can hit one out of the park and (first baseman Eric) Hosmer can hit one out of the park. But if I put Dyson in I’ve got two of the fastest runners.’

”Stolen bases are always a risk,“ Yost said, ”and with his speed and Gore’s speed everybody in the park knows they’re stealing.

“It takes a single or a double to score one run or maybe two runs (if we don’t steal). If we steal, we score at least one run with a single.”

The trouble was: Everybody in the park knew it.

”Truthfully,“ Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said, ”Aoki runs well enough that you’re aware of him, but when they put Dyson in, it certainly doesn’t soften the focus on the runner at second base.

“If they steal, that puts the tying run in scoring position with a pretty good hitter in Perez at the plate. It was good awareness by (second baseman Ian Kinsler) to notice it, what pitch he goes on.”

“I was able to make eye contact with Joe,” Kinsler said, which also included the sign for a pickoff, usually a flick of the glove or holding it out to the side. “Inside moves are fine; you might as well take a shot.”

Kinsler was actually standing on second when Dyson leaned and began to make his break for third. Nathan whirled and threw a strike to Kinsler, who had Dyson so picked off the runner just slumped his shoulders and accepted the tag standing up, several feet off the bag.

“I knew we were going to try,” Nathan said. “I gave him my bad move. Then I held the ball and gave him my little inside move. My heart was beating a million miles a minute. The big thing was making a good throw to Ian.”

“We don’t have a steal sign (for Dyson),” Yost said. “Dyson’s going to find a spot when he can steal.”

So now Detroit, 12-4 against Kansas City this season, will try to fashion its first four-game winning streak since before the All-Star break. The Royals can head home with a one-game lead by winning Wednesday.

J.D. Martinez and Rajai Davis hit home runs and Max Scherzer held Kansas City to one run in 6 2/3 innings.

The Royals scored a run off right-hander Joba Chamberlain in the eighth on an RBI groundout by center fielder Lorenzo Cain with runners on second and third. A walk and one-out ground-rule double to right by third baseman Mike Moustakas set up the run.

The right-handed Scherzer (16-5) walked four but struck out six and gave up seven hits as he worked out of three situations where he had at least two runners on base.

Lefty Jason Vargas (11-8) walked three and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

J.D. Martinez crunched a 1-0 fastball into the left-field seats off Vargas with one out in the fifth to put Detroit up, 4-1. It was his 20th home run of the season.

Kansas City scored its first run in the fifth on consecutive one-out singles by shortstop Alcides Escobar, Aoki and Infante. Scherzer walked Gordon but got out of the inning by getting Perez to line out to third and striking out Hosmer.

Center fielder Davis, back in the starting lineup after watching Don Kelly start two games, lined his eighth home run over the fence in left to score shortstop Andrew Romine, who reached on a force play ahead of him in the second inning. It gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Detroit went up 1-0 in the first. Right fielder Torii Hunter singled, went to third on designated hitter Miguel Cabrera’s double to right and scored on a sacrifice fly to right by J.D. Martinez.

NOTES: It’s a daily decision whether to start Billy Butler, Josh Willingham or Carlos Peguero at the designated hitter spot, Royals manager Ned Yost said. He chose Willingham on Tuesday night because of a better record against Detroit starter RHP Max Scherzer. ... RHP Joakim Soria reported no lingering effects from his bullpen session and will be activated off the disabled list Wednesday by Detroit. He will pitch late innings, manager Brad Ausmus said. ... Yost kept writers guessing Tuesday whether closer Greg Holland, who is nursing a sore right biceps, would be available to pitch. ... Tigers RF Torii Hunter was in the starting lineup Tuesday after suffering some whiplash the night before when he collided with CF Don Kelly and hit his head on the Comerica Park sod.