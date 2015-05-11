Royals pull out win over Tigers in 10 innings

DETROIT -- The Kansas City Royals survived a long rain delay and two late-inning jams to win a weekend series against division rival Detroit.

Omar Infante knocked in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly as the Royals edged the Tigers 2-1 in 10 innings at Comerica Park on Sunday night.

The Tigers loaded the bases against Jason Frasor (1-0) in the ninth and Greg Holland in the 10th but couldn’t push a run across.

The game was delayed one hour and 43 minutes in the bottom of the ninth by rain. It made a victory in May a little more special for the Royals.

“You overcome adversity, especially given the situation in the last two innings, with the job that Jason and Greg did to get out of that was remarkable,” said Royals starting pitcher Chris Young, whose team heads to Texas to finish off its road trip. “It’s just a great feeling, a great win. It was an all-around team contribution and it makes the flight a little more enjoyable.”

Infante’s 500th career RBI allowed the Royals (20-11) to take two of three games in the series and extended their lead in the American League Central to 1 1/2 games over the Tigers (19-13).

Left fielder Alex Gordon was hit by a pitch to lead off the 10th. Gordon moved to second when Angel Nesbitt (0-1) threw a wild pitch and advanced to third on a groundout. Infante then followed with his long fly to center to bring home Gordon.

The normally dominant Holland, who hasn’t allowed an earned run this season, walked three batters in the bottom of the inning but still emerged with his sixth save.

Tigers shortstop Andrew Romine led off with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. Center fielder Anthony Gose and second baseman Ian Kinsler drew walks before Holland induced Hernan Perez to bounce into a 5-2-3 double play. Designated hitter Victor Martinez walked to load the bases again before left fielder Yoenis Cespedes struck out.

“I still felt really good,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Holland, who threw 30 pitches. “I know he was struggling with his command a little bit but I’ve seen Holly get out of bases-loaded, nobody-out situations before.”

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus felt his team let one get away.

“Frustration,” he said. “I thought we had an opportunity to win the game a couple of times.”

Prior to the delay, the game featured a pitchers’ duel between the Tigers’ Shane Greene and Young.

Greene held the Royals to one run on four hits while striking out three in eight innings. He had allowed 20 earned runs in 11 innings during his previous three starts.

Young, making his second start this season, limited Detroit to one unearned run on three hits with three strikeouts in six innings. Young’s ERA dropped to 0.78.

“What you saw tonight is what we’ve seen all year long,” Yost said of Young. “He’s been absolutely outstanding for us.”

Following the stoppage, the Tigers loaded the bases with two out but Frasor retired catcher James McCann on a flyout.

“There is more of a bitter taste after this one, especially after the delay,” Ausmus said. “Waiting it out, having an opportunity to win and falling short.”

The Royals opened the scoring in the second inning with back-to-back doubles from designated hitter Kendrys Morales and Gordon.

Detroit tied it with an unearned run in the third. Gose reached on a bunt single with two out and advanced to second on Infante’s wild throw to first. Kinsler followed with a run-scoring single.

NOTES: Tigers LHP David Price had his next scheduled start pushed back from Thursday to Saturday, when the Tigers will be in St. Louis. Price suffered a mild right hamstring strain when he stepped on a bat while trying to back up home plate on Friday. ... Detroit RHP Justin Verlander threw a long-toss session with manager Brad Ausmus on Sunday. Verlander has been on the 15-day disabled list since March 29 with a right triceps strain. ... Royals 3B Mike Moustakas is expected to rejoin the team in Texas on Monday. Moustakas was placed on the bereavement/family emergency list on Friday and missed the weekend series in Detroit. ... Kansas City CF Lorenzo Cain entered Sunday’s game hitting .356 at Comerica Park since the start of the 2013 season. ... Tigers SS Jose Iglesias was out of the lineup for the fourth consecutive game with a groin injury. ... Kansas City wrapped up a stretch of 19 straight games against Central Division opponents.