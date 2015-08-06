Kinsler’s homer for Tigers takes down Royals

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers may have rebooted last week, but they’re still alive and kicking.

Ian Kinsler hit a game-winning, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday, giving the Tigers an 8-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park.

The Tigers (53-55) won the series 2-1 over the American League Central Division leaders; and, while they still trail the Royals (63-44) by 10 1/2 games, they pulled within 3 1/2 games of the second wild-card spot.

The front office seemed to give up on the season by dealing three prominent impending free agents in a self-proclaimed rebooting before the trade deadline. But the remaining players aren’t waving the white flag.

“It’s nice to come here and win a series after that (upheaval), especially against the Royals,” Kinsler said. “It puts us one game closer, and hopefully this will start something special and we can go on a run and put ourselves right back in the race.”

Kinsler ripped a 2-0 pitch from Ryan Madson (1-2) over the left-field wall after shortstop Jose Iglesias led off the ninth inning with a single. It was the sixth home run of the season for the Detroit second baseman.

Detroit designated hitter Victor Martinez blasted two home runs and drove in five runs. He hit a three-run homer in the third and a two-run blast in the fifth. He was batting .230 with one home run in 135 at-bats at home this season entering the game.

“There’s a lot of games left,” said Martinez, whose last multi-homer game was Sept. 17, 2010, when he played for Boston. “You just never know what can happen in this game.”

Kinsler, with the help of takeout slides from Iglesias and center fielder Andrew Gose, managed to stay out of double plays by hustling to first on fielder’s choices before both of Martinez’s home runs.

“The first one was a tough one,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “The second one, we should turn that double play, and it ended up costing us two runs.”

Alex Wilson (2-3) picked up the win, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the ninth. He induced third baseman Mike Moustakas to pop out on his 29th pitch in the inning.

“I thought I made all the pitches I needed to, and it was just a tick off the plate and they were making good takes on them,” said Wilson, who issued two of the eight walks handed out by Detroit pitchers. “It was a battle, but we got that final popup there, and we were able to hold on.”

Starter Anibal Sanchez allowed four runs and five hits in six-plus innings for the Tigers.

Designated hitter Kendrys Morales and second baseman Omar Infante drove in two runs apiece for the Royals, who wound up 4-6 on a 10-game trip. Catcher Drew Butera added a solo home run.

“It’s always disappointing when you lose a series,” Yost said.

Kansas City starter Yordano Ventura gave up six runs and eight hits in five innings.

Infante’s two-run single hightlighted the Royals’ three-run second.

Behind Martinez’s first home run of the game, the Tigers erased the Royals’ lead in the third. It barely carried over the right-field wall, giving the Tigers a 4-3 advantage.

“I thought it was just a fly ball to right field,” he said. “The wind really did its job.”

Martinez’s two-run shot in the fifth gave Detroit a three-run lead as he crushed Ventura’s hanging breaking pitch on a 3-1 count.

Kansas City tied it at 6 in the seventh when Morales drilled a two-out, two-run double off reliever Blaine Hardy.

NOTES: Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera remains on track to return from his left calf strain sometime this month, manager Brad Ausmus said. Cabrera, who is taking batting practice, has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 4. “It wouldn’t shock me if he’s playing by the end of the road trip or the beginning of the next homestand,” Ausmus said. The Tigers’ next trip runs Aug. 10-19. ... Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer had 12 multi-hit games in his first 20 games since the All-Star break. “It’s just a matter of coming here and getting your routine down and staying confident at the plate,” he said. ... The Royals have won 11 of their last 14 day games. ... Tigers LHP Daniel Norris, who won his first start with the team at Baltimore on Sunday, will start the opener of a three-game series against Boston on Friday. He was acquired in the deal last week that sent ace David Price to Toronto.