Tigers rally to defeat Royals in 12 innings

DETROIT -- Things are a bit different for the Kansas City Royals this time around.

The Detroit Tigers, whom Kansas City has already dethroned after a four-year reign as champions of the American League Central Division, recovered from blowing a two-run lead with two out in the ninth inning to defeat the Royals, 5-4, with a two-run rally in the 12th.

Rookie shortstop Dixon Machado’s line single into the left-field corner with the bases loaded and two out earned Detroit the win against faltering Kansas City closer Greg Holland (3-2).

The right-handed Holland had come on in hopes of earning his 33rd save but couldn’t bob and weave his way around the knockout blow.

The Kansas City loss kept the Royals’ magic number to clinch the American League Central Division title at six. The Twins were rained out Friday.

Holland gave up a leadoff single to center fielder Anthony Gose, who went to third on a one-out single by first baseman Miguel Cabrera.

Right fielder J.D. Martinez was walked intentionally to load the bases, and Holland struck out designated hitter Victor Martinez on three pitches. But rookie left fielder Tyler Collins walked on a 3-1 pitch to tie the score again at 4-4.

Machado, a defensive insertion in the 11th, then lined a 2-2 pitch to left to end the game.

”Gose pulled a base hit into right,“ Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. ”He got Cabrera down 0-2 but a pitch crept back out over the plate and he hit it to left. He did a great job striking out (designated hitter) Victor Martinez.

“He missed the first two pitches to Collins and ends up walking him.”

Being the hunted instead of the hunter is a difference for the Royals this season. So is having a bullpen that no longer is invincible.

Holland is showing a diminished fastball and is getting cuffed around. Yost, true to managers everywhere, professes no lack of confidence in his closer. There is some testiness to his answers, though.

“I‘m done talking about Greg tonight,” Yost said after some gentle probings about his closer’s troubles. “I’ve said everything I have to say on that.”

The Royals would parade right-handers Kevin Herrera, Wade Davis and Holland out for the last three innings last year, essentially allowing Kansas City to play six-inning games if it had the lead.

But Holland has not shown the same good fastball since coming off a back injury, Herrera has been battling health issues and the occasional so-so outing. Only Davis has been lock-solid.

“That’s a couple games in a row where the guys have fought back,” said Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, whose team defeated Minnesota, 7-4, in 12 innings in its last game, Thursday night.

Kansas City had taken a 4-3 lead in the top of the 12th when right fielder Paulo Orlando recorded an RBI on a groundout to second with runners at first and third, allowing pinch-runner Terrance Gore to score from third.

Catcher Salvador Perez singled to left to open the Royals’ half of the 12th against right-hander Drew VerHagen (2-0), and Gore stole second. Center fielder Jarrod Dyson sacrificed Gore to third, second baseman Ben Zobrist was walked intentionally before Orlando’s run-scoring groundout.

Perez smacked right-handed reliever Alex Wilson’s second pitch for his 20th home run, a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth that tied the score, 3-3.

Right-hander Justin Verlander carried a 3-1 lead into the ninth and got the first two outs before giving up a line single to right to first baseman Eric Hosmer on a 2-2 pitch, his 114th pitch of the game. Wilson got a called strike on Perez before serving up the home run.

“Perez has hit .450 off ‘Ver’ over the course of 40 plate appearances, with nine extra-base hits off him,” Ausmus said. “Quite frankly it was a no-brainer (to take him out). The last three guys barreled the ball up on ‘Ver.'”

Gose led off the eighth for Detroit with a double to left-center to chase right-hander Johnny Cueto, who allowed eight hits in his seven-plus innings.

Gose stopped at third when second baseman Ian Kinsler lined a sharp single to right. Kinsler had to duck to avoid getting hit on the top of the helmet by Davis’ first pitch. The single came on the next pitch.

Cabrera then lined a 1-2 fastball to right to score Gose. Kinsler advanced to third on a wild pickoff throw by Davis and scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Victor Martinez.

Cueto threw 105 pitches while going one batter past seven innings. He struck out four and walked one. Verlander struck out seven and walked one.

“That was a very encouraging out,” Yost said. “He gave up three hits and a run in the first and then he went into shut-down mode.”

The Royals tied the game at 1-1 on a two-out RBI double down the third base line by Orlando off Verlander in the fifth. Perez had singled to open the inning and had been forced at second.

The Tigers scored first on three hits off Cueto in the first.

Kinsler singled up the middle with one out and scored on a double to right by Cabrera, his first hit in 21 at-bats. Cabrera was thrown out at the plate by Orlando trying to score on a two-out single by Victor Martinez.

NOTES: Detroit SS Jose Iglesias (right middle finger chip fracture) says he feels better but says “it’s going to take some time” before he’s able to play again. He’s been out since Sept. 3, which makes his return doubtful. ... CF Lorenzo Cain was not in Kansas City’s starting lineup for the second straight game Friday. “He could have played,” manager Ned Yost said. “He could have played Thursday, too. I‘m just giving him a break.” ... 3B Nick Castellanos (hamstring) was not in the starting lineup Friday for a second consecutive game. “I can pinch-hit,” he said (and did). “I fully expect to be out there Saturday.” ... Two banks of lights in right field were out at the scheduled start time, delaying first pitch by 23 minutes.