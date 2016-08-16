Kennedy pitches Royals to win over Tigers

DETROIT -- Ian Kennedy deserved to break his winless streak a little sooner, considering how well he has pitched in recent starts. The Kansas City Royals right-hander finally got enough support from his teammates to end his drought.

Kennedy tossed 6 2/3 strong innings to collect his first victory since June 26, and the suddenly resurgent Royals edged the Detroit Tigers 3-1on Monday at Comerica Park.

Kennedy (7-9) snapped a streak of eight consecutive starts without a victory, though he was unlucky in his last three outings. He has gone at least six innings and given up one or no runs in fourth straight starts. He allowed one run on five hits and struck out five on Monday.

"It's been awhile," he said. "Maybe the last one I had was Houston and that was before the All-Star break. Those are things that are out of your control. You just go out there, like the last couple of times, and make sure you give yourself a chance."

Other than J.D. Martinez's solo homer in the seventh, Kennedy stymied the Tigers by pounding the strike zone. He only walked one while notching his first career victory over Detroit.

"He's commanding his secondary stuff better and commanding his fastball better," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "At times, he struggles to get the feel of his curveball and it kind of narrows him to two pitches. But when he's got his curveball like he has now, he has three pitches and he's throwing them all for strikes. He's in a good groove."

The Tigers hit four homers in a shutout win over Texas on Sunday but couldn't carry over that momentum.

"He was staying out of the middle of the plate pretty good," said Tigers third baseman Casey McGehee, who had two hits. "When he was in the zone, he wasn't on the fat part of the plate too often. Just enough of a mix to keep you off-balance. Ian's been doing this a long time and his stuff has changed over the years here and there. But the one thing he's done consistently is he locates well."

Eric Hosmer, Raul Mondesi and Lorenzo Cain drove in the Royals' runs.

Cain, Cheslor Cuthbert, Alex Gordon and Alcides Escobar had two hits apiece. Kelvin Herrera picked up his fifth save for the defending champions, who have won seven of their last nine to move within two games of .500.

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera left the game prior to the fifth inning with a left biceps strain. Detroit already has three starting position players on the disabled list -- center fielder Cameron Maybin, third baseman Nick Castellanos and shortstop Jose Iglesias.

Manager Brad Ausmus believes Cabrera's injury is a minor issue.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he said he was fine tomorrow," he said.

Detroit starter Daniel Norris (1-1) allowed two runs -- one earned -- in 5 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits and walked a career-high four.

"That's probably the worst I've felt on the mound in a long time," said Norris, who was making his second start since returning from Triple-A Toledo. "It's hard to pinpoint anything. It's just one of those things where from the get-go I felt off (mechanically)."

Norris gave up an unearned run in the first. He walked the first batter, Paulo Orlando, then made a throwing error on Cuthbert's infield single, the play in which Cabrera was injured while reaching for the ball. That advanced Orlando to third and Hosmer brought him home with a sacrifice fly.

The Royals tacked on a run in the sixth. Gordon doubled with one out and advanced on a wild pitch. After a walk, Norris was relieved by Alex Wilson. Mondesi then reached on a bunt single, scoring Gordon.

NOTES: Detroit RHP Mike Pelfrey said he has been without pain for three days and will throw a side session on Friday. Pelfrey was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 3 with a lower back strain. He'll make at least two rehab starts before he is activated, according to manager Brad Ausmus. ... Tigers RHP Justin Verlander has 22 career victories over the Royals, the most by an active pitcher. He is scheduled to start on Tuesday. ... Detroit RHP Michael Fulmer, who tossed a shutout at Texas on Sunday, will have his next start pushed back. The Tigers are trying to ration the rookie's innings the rest of the season. ... Kansas City LHP Jason Vargas will begin a rehab stint with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday. Vargas underwent Tommy John surgery last August. ... The Royals have a 28-17 record against Central Division opponents.