Mondesi hits 1st MLB homer, Royals top Tigers

DETROIT -- Raul Mondesi has proven over a short period that he's adept at playing small ball. The Kansas City Royals rookie changed his approach and flashed some power on Tuesday against one of the major league's premier pitchers.

Mondesi blasted his first career home run off Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander in a 6-1 Royals victory at Comerica Park. The 21-year-old son of the former major leaguer by the same name was appearing in his 19th regular-season game after making his debut in the World Series last year.

"It's something incredible," he said. "Getting that pitch, hitting it good against that guy, it's something special."

Mondesi, who served a 50-game suspension for violating the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program earlier this season, collected his fourth bunt hit on Monday in the series opener. He wasted no time flexing his muscles in the Royals' eighth victory over the last 10 games. He drove an 0-1 slider just inside the right-field foul pole for the game's first run in the third inning.

"I'm never going to quit bunting," he said. "Now I show I can hit it out and I can bunt. I can do a lot of things."

Mondesi, who has taken over as the team's regular second baseman, could develop into a power hitter over time.

"We knew it was coming sooner or later," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "We know he's got power. He's a skinny kid who's going to continue to fill out and grow but he's got pop from both sides of the plate."

Danny Duffy won his ninth straight decision with the aid of four solo home runs. Duffy (10-1) limited the Tigers to one run on three hits while striking out five in 7 2/3 innings. He has the longest winning streak by a Royals pitcher since Jeremy Guthrie won 10 straight decisions in 2012-13.

Alex Gordon, Eric Hosmer and Kendrys Morales also homered for Kansas City. Gordon, who scored twice, stretched his hitting streak to seven games.

"Verlander gave up three or four hits, it just so happened that we were lucky enough three of them were home runs," Yost said. "It's kind of strange to our game. We're more about putting hits together and manufacturing runs. It was nice to get four homers on the night and put some quick strikes on the board, especially against somebody like Verlander."

Verlander (12-7) allowed five runs -- three earned -- on four hits while striking out six in seven-plus innings.

"Obviously, Duffy's been throwing the ball extremely well, so you know you're probably not going to score a lot of runs," Verlander said. "Most of the time, I'll take my chances giving up four hits. It just so happened that the mistakes I made, they got hit hard and they got hit in the seats."

Verlander had not lost since June 26 against Cleveland.

"I actually felt pretty good tonight," he said. "I felt better than I had the last couple of starts. That was kind of the silver lining. There's an old saying that solo homers don't hurt you. Not necessarily the case today with Duffy out there. Three runs is too much."

Jarrod Saltalamacchia homered for Detroit, which has lost seven of its last nine. Slugger Miguel Cabrera sat out with a left biceps strain.

Verlander retired the first eight batters prior to Mondesi's homer. He didn't allow another baserunner until Gordon crunched a 3-1 pitch over the right-field wall with two out in the fifth.

Duffy allowed just one baserunner until Saltalamacchia blasted his 11th home run over the center field wall, also with two out in the fifth.

Hosmer's 16th home run to straightaway center gave the Royals a 3-1 lead in the seventh.

NOTES: Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera could return to the lineup as early as Wednesday. His left biceps strain, which forced him to leave Monday's game, is not considered serious. "If this was the last week of the season, I promise you Miggy would be playing and he'd want to be in there," manager Brad Ausmus said. ... The Tigers acquired INF Erick Aybar from the Atlanta Braves for INF Mike Aviles and minor league catcher Kade Scivicque prior to the game. Aviles was hitting .210 with one home run and six RBIs this season. Detroit also recalled OF Steven Moya from Triple-A Toledo. ... Kansas City RHP Wade Davis, who landed on the disabled list on July 31 with a flexor strain, threw 25 pitches in a side session on Tuesday. The team's closer will throw another side session on Thursday. ... Royals RHP Yordano Ventura, who is slated to start Wednesday's contest, has a 6-0 career record against Detroit.