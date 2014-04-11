Preview: Royals at Twins

The Kansas City Royals look to extend their dominance over Minnesota when they open a three-game road series against the Twins on Friday. Kansas City won 15 of 19 meetings last season and limited Minnesota to two or fewer runs in 10 of the matchups. The Royals went 4-2 on a just-completed six-game homestand against the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, while the Twins suffered a three-game home sweep to the Oakland Athletics.

Minnesota was without outfielder Josh Willingham (wrist) for the series against Oakland and is hoping to get him back in the lineup at some point in the series against the Royals. “The big thing is they said they have to get the swelling down,” manager Ron Gardenhire told reporters, “so right now we’re just trying to get the swelling out of there more than anything else.” Kansas City is awaiting the return of second baseman Omar Infante, who hasn’t played since being plunked in the face by Tampa Bay reliever Heath Bell on Monday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Bruce Chen (0-0, 1.42 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (1-0, 1.80)

Chen pitched 6 1/3 solid innings against the Chicago White Sox in his season debut and was in line for the victory until reliever Wade Davis gave up the lead in the eighth inning. He struck out seven and walked none while giving up one run and seven hits. Chen is 4-6 with a 4.59 ERA in 24 career appearances (11 starts) against Minnesota.

Gibson picked up his third major-league victory by defeating the Cleveland Indians in his first outing of the season. He gave up one run and three hits in five innings but had command issues, walking four while only throwing 53 of 97 pitches for strikes. One of Gibson’s two victories last season came against Kansas City when he gave up two runs and eight hits in six innings in his major-league debut on June 29.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City C Salvador Perez is off to a hot start – 11-of-24 with eight walks.

2. Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe has three homers in 22 career at-bats against Chen while 1B Joe Mauer is just 5-of-24.

3. Royals DH Billy Butler is one homer away from tying Steve Balboni (119) for ninth place on the franchise’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Twins 5