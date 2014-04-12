Preview: Royals at Twins

The Minnesota Twins took out a lot of frustration on Kansas City in the series opener and will look for a second straight victory when they host the Royals on Saturday. Minnesota went just 4-15 against Kansas City in 2013 but racked up 13 hits and rolled to a 10-1 romp in Friday’s contest. Chris Colabello continued his strong start with three RBIs and is tied for the major-league lead (14) with Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox.

The Royals only had five hits in the opener with two coming from third baseman Mike Moustakas, who raised his average to .100. The loss marked the fourth time in nine games that Kansas City has scored one or fewer runs and the Royals have a total of six in their five defeats. Minnesota, which for the second straight game will be without manager Ron Gardenhire (attending funeral of Michael Hirschbeck, the son of umpire John Hirschbeck), has scored 10 runs three times this season and has 37 in its four victories.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH James Shields (0-1, 2.70 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (0-1, 9.00)

Shields gave up just five hits in each of his first two outings but doesn’t have a victory to show for his efforts. He left with a lead against Detroit in his initial start and then was outdueled by Chicago’s Chris Sale in his second start. Shields went 3-1 with a 4.56 ERA in four starts against Minnesota last season and has a 7-3 mark and 4.20 ERA in 15 career outings.

Nolasco has struggled in each of his first two starts with the Twins, allowing five runs in each outing. He has been touched up for 10 runs and 17 hits – including three homers – and walked six in just 10 innings. Nolasco spent his first eight seasons in the National League and will be facing Kansas City for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota will place OF Josh Willingham (wrist) on the 15-day disabled list prior to Saturday’s game and recall RHP Michael Tonkin from Triple-A Rochester.

2. Royals 2B Omar Infante returned to the lineup on Friday after being hit in the jaw by a pitch on Monday and went 1-for-3 with a run scored.

3. OF Jason Kubel (.391 in 23 at-bats), 2B Brian Dozier (.375 in 16 at-bats) and 1B Joe Mauer (.324 in 37 at-bats) all have fared well against Shields.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Twins 5