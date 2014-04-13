Preview: Royals at Twins

The Minnesota Twins have pummeled Kansas City the past two days and look to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Royals in Sunday’s series finale. Minnesota has outscored Kansas City 17-2 in winning the first two games, a remarkable turnaround after the Twins went 4-15 against the Royals in 2013. Joe Mauer continued his career-long success against Kansas City with a three-run homer in Saturday’s easy 10-1 victory.

Second baseman Brian Dozier hit his fourth homer of the season to join Mauer in circling the bases and Minnesota has nine homers on the season, while Kansas City has just one. Mauer’s smash was his first of the season and he had just one RBI before breaking out with the blast against James Shields. “He’s a professional hitter, a great hitter, and just over the course of time it’s going to happen,” acting manager Terry Steinbach told reporters after Saturday’s rout. “It was good to see him connect with one and get that ball out of the ballpark.”

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (1-0, 1.20 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kevin Correia (0-1, 6.17)

Vargas is coming off a superb outing against Tampa Bay in which he took a shutout into the ninth inning and allowed one run and four hits in eight-plus innings. It was the second straight strong start for Vargas, who has given up just nine hits and two walks in 15 innings. Vargas is 2-3 with a 5.28 ERA in nine career appearances (eight starts) against Minnesota.

Correia was hit hard while losing to Oakland in his last outing as he gave up six runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. The veteran is struggling against right-handers so far this season, allowing a .381 average and four extra-base hits. Correia was 0-2 with a 5.27 ERA in five starts against Kansas City last season and his career numbers are 0-3 and 5.29 in six starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire is expected back Sunday after missing two games to attend the funeral of Michael Hirschbeck, son of umpire John Hirschbeck.

2. Kansas City OF Lorenzo Cain is 5-for-9 against Correia and 3B Mike Moustakas is 5-for-11.

3. Mauer is 7-for-18 with six RBIs against Vargas.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Twins 3