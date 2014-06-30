Preview: Royals at Twins

The Minnesota Twins are happy to be home after a disastrous road trip and could be catching the Kansas City Royals at just the right time. The Twins will try to gain the upper hand when they host the Royals in the opener of their three-game series on Monday. Kansas City took two of three from the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend, earning a series win after dropping six of its previous seven games.

Minnesota snapped its 10-game road losing streak when Kendrys Morales plated the go-ahead run in the ninth inning at Texas on Sunday but has been much stronger in its own stadium. The Twins, who are 19-17 at home, swept a four-game set from American League Central-rival Chicago before hitting the road. The Royals are one of the rare teams that play better on the road, where they own a 21-17 mark, but were swept of a three-game series at Minnesota from April 11-13.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN (Kansas City), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (4-7, 2.69 ERA) vs. Twins RH Yohan Pino (0-1, 6.30)

Duffy is 0-2 over his last two turns despite allowing a total of three runs in 13 innings in that span. The 25-year-old received a total of one run of support in those two outings after getting at least six runs in each of his previous three starts. Duffy made two appearances out of the bullpen against Minnesota in April, striking out five over 4 1/3 hitless frames.

Pino was sent to the minors after yielding five runs and seven hits over three innings at the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday but was recalled the next day went shortstop Danny Santana went on the disabled list. Pino was much better in his major-league debut on June 19, when he struck out seven in as many frames and yielded only two runs. The Venezuelan has issued two walks in 10 total innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins OF-1B Chris Parmelee made his first career start in CF on Sunday in an effort to get more offense on the field.

2. Kansas City CF Lorenzo Cain is 11-for-27 with five RBIs in his last six games.

3. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Twins 3