Preview: Royals at Twins

The Kansas City Royals look to stay hot on the road when they continue a three-game series at Minnesota on Tuesday. The Royals pounded out 10 hits and received a solid start from Danny Duffy to claim a 6-1 win in the series opener, their ninth win in the last 10 road games. Alcides Escobar delivered a pair of two-run doubles and Salvador Perez homered as Kansas City avenged a three-game sweep at Minnesota earlier in the season in which it was outscored 21-5.

Since winning four straight on their last homestand, the Twins have lost six of seven to sink to the basement of the American League Central. They have averaged 2.9 runs during that span as catalyst Brian Dozier has struggled mightily. The standout second baseman, who also had two throwing errors in one inning on Monday night, has posted three straight 0-for-4 efforts and is 1-for-24 over his last six games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH James Shields (8-3, 3.79 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (4-6, 5.74)

Shields has given up at least four earned runs in five of his last seven starts, posting an ERA of 5.48 in that span. He has also given up 10 home runs in the slump to push his total for the year to 15, which is the fifth-highest total in the American League. Shields is 7-4 with a 4.06 ERA in 16 starts against Minnesota and has a 3.05 mark in seven career starts at Target Field.

Nolasco had shown slight signs of turning things around after a difficult start to his Twins career, but he gave up six runs on a season high-tying 11 hits in six innings of a loss at the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. He has been better at home, showcasing a 3.57 ERA in six starts in Minnesota. Nolasco had his best start of the year at home against the Royals on April 12, allowing a run in eight innings, before he was hit hard in a rematch at Kansas City six days later.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dozier is 7-for-20 with two homers, three doubles and seven RBIs against Shields.

2. Escobar is 7-for-13 with three doubles over a four-game span.

3. Twins 1B Joe Mauer is batting .364 during a season-long 11-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Twins 3