Preview: Royals at Twins

The Minnesota Twins wait on the status of star first baseman Joe Mauer as they prepare for the rubber match of a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. Mauer delivered a two-run double in Tuesday’s 10-2 win but suffered a strained right oblique on the play and left the game. The double extended his hitting streak to 12 games and helped the Twins record their fifth win in their last six home contests.

While Mauer’s status remains in doubt, Minnesota should have star second baseman Brian Dozier back in the lineup. He was given Tuesday off amid a 1-for-24 slump that coincided with a team-wide offensive downturn. In Dozier’s absence, Eduardo Nunez stepped into the leadoff spot and went 3-for-5 with a home run in Tuesday’s rout.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (7-3, 3.53 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kevin Correia (4-9, 5.08)

Vargas is coming off his shortest start of the year Friday against the Los Angeles Angels as he worked four innings before the first six batters in the fifth had a hit and chased him. He was charged with six runs overall after allowing three or fewer in each of his previous six outings. Vargas, who is 3-0 with a 1.75 ERA in seven road starts, yielded two runs in 14 innings over a pair of starts against Minnesota in April.

Correia has lasted six innings in each of his last four starts while posting a 2.25 ERA and allowing just one home run. Included in that run was a solid outing at home against Chicago on June 21, but the veteran has a 6.55 ERA in eight starts overall at Target Field. Correia is 0-4 with a 5.16 ERA in eight career starts against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nunez is 5-for-12 with three RBIs against Vargas.

2. Royals OF Lorenzo Cain is 0-for-9 with six strikeouts in the series.

3. Minnesota is 8-2 in rubber games.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Twins 4