Preview: Royals at Twins

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost cannot find much fault in his team’s play of late but he did point a finger at himself after closer Greg Holland struggled to finish off Friday’s 6-5 win. “I‘m wearing Greg out. I can’t find any way to give him a break,” Yost said after the Royals made it 11 wins in 12 games to open a 1 1/2-game lead in the American League Central. Holland will get the day off Saturday as the Royals continue their four-game set with the host Minnesota Twins.

Josh Willingham, acquired in a trade with the Twins last week, had a three-run double Friday as Kansas City improved to 19-4 in its last 23 in its bid to reach the postseason for the first time since 1985. “I knew it was going to be a little strange playing against your former team,” said Willingham, who was playing in only his fourth game for the Royals. Friday’s matchup was the opener of an 11-game homestand for Minnesota, which played 13 of its previous 15 games on the road.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Northwest (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (9-8, 3.45 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (12-8, 3.88)

Ventura battled control issues but also turned in his third straight quality start Monday, permitting two runs in six innings against Oakland in a no-decision. The 23-year-old rookie is 4-1 over his last eight appearances, including a win over Minnesota on July 31 in which he allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits over seven innings. Ventura is 5-2 with a 3.57 ERA in nine starts away from home.

Hughes bounced from a three-start losing streak by winning each of his last two outings, going seven innings and yielding one runs on four hits to beat Oakland last time out. He struck out a season high-tying nine in six innings of one-run ball in his previous turn against San Diego. Although Hughes is 6-3 in 11 appearances (10 starts) versus the Royals, he has surrendered 10 homers in 54 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer (wrist fracture) underwent a CT scan and was told to rest another week.

2. Twins 1B Joe Mauer has hit safely in 16 consecutive games, matching his career high.

3. Royals RHP Wade Davis has 20 straight scoreless appearances, last giving up a run June 25.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Royals 3