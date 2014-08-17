Preview: Royals at Twins

The Kansas City Royals were due to hit a speed bump following a white-hot streak that propelled them to the top of the American League Central, but they will try to get back on track in Sunday’s third contest of a four-game series against the host Minnesota Twins. Saturday’s 4-1 setback marked only the second loss in 13 contests for Kansas City, which holds a half-game lead over Detroit in the division. It also ended a 13-game streak in which the Royals scored at least three runs.

Kansas City is in the midst of a nine-game road trip that is extremely favorable, featuring three last-place clubs in the Twins, Colorado and Texas. Catcher Kurt Suzuki homered Saturday and is 5-for-6 in the series to boost his batting average to .310 for Minnesota, which continues an 11-game homestand. Suzuki is poised to continue his recent tear, having gone 6-for-15 with a homer and two doubles against Sunday’s scheduled starter, Jeremy Guthrie.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Northwest (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (8-10, 4.45 ERA) vs. Twins LH Tommy Milone (6-3, 3.52)

Guthrie’s three-start winning streak came to an abrupt halt in his last turn, when he was battered for six runs (four earned) and 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings versus Oakland. He had tossed his first complete game of the season in his previous start, giving up a pair of runs in a win at Arizona. Guthrie has a strong track record against the Twins, logging an 8-3 record and 2.94 ERA against them in 14 appearances (12 starts).

Milone did not factor in the decision in his debut with Minnesota, giving up two runs on a pair of solo homers over six innings at Houston in his first appearance since July 4. Acquired at the trade deadline, Milone has won his last six decisions - a career high - dating to his last loss on May 3 at Boston. Milone has had his way against the Royals, owning a 3-1 record with a 1.84 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in four career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals LF Alex Gordon is 4-for-7 in the series and has hit safely in nine of 10 games.

2. Twins 1B Joe Mauer had his 16-game hitting streak snapped Saturday, which had tied a career high.

3. Royals RF Nori Aoki has five two-hit games in his last 10.

PREDICTION: Twins 3, Royals 2