Preview: Royals at Twins

The Kansas City Royals sit atop the American League Central despite scoring the fewest runs in the division, one of the reasons they swung a deal last week to acquire Josh Willingham from Minnesota. Willingham is paying immediate dividends at the expense of his former club, collecting a homer and two doubles while driving in five runs in three games against the Twins. The Royals will look to make it three wins in four games versus host Minnesota in Monday’s series finale.

After having their 13-game streak of scoring at least three runs halted in Saturday’s 4-1 loss, the Royals amassed 12 runs on 13 hits Sunday to open a 1 1/2-game lead over Detroit in the AL Central and improve to 20-5 over their last 25 games. While the Twins are playing out the string, some of their young talent offers hope for the future. Kennys Vargas had three hits and drove in three runs Sunday to give him 15 RBIs since his major-league debut on Aug. 1.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (9-5, 3.27 ERA) vs. Twins RH Trevor May (0-1, 12.46)

Vargas is coming off his best performance of the season, a three-hit shutout of Oakland that ended a three-start winless drought in which he failed to make it through six innings. It was the third start since undergoing an appendectomy for Vargas, who blanked the Twins on four hits over seven innings on July 2 in Minnesota. First baseman Joe Mauer has been a nemesis for Vargas, collecting 10 hits and six RBIs in 24 at-bats.

May did not look ready for the bright lights in his major-league debut, lasting only two innings and giving up four runs while walking seven batters in a loss at Oakland on Aug. 9. He had a shaky outing in relief three days later in Houston and was charged with three runs (two earned) in 2 1/3 innings. May had 94 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings at Triple-A Rochester, posting an 8-6 record and 2.84 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals LF Alex Gordon is 6-for-11 with five runs scored and SS Alcides Escobar 5-for-11 with five RBIs in the series.

2. Mauer has reached base in 18 straight games and is 7-for-21 in the last six since returning from the disabled list.

3. Royals 1B-DH Billy Butler has hit safely in six straight and 13 of 14 games.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Twins 3