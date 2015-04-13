Preview: Royals at Twins

Kansas City looks to continue its best start in 12 years when it travels to Minnesota for the Twins’ home opener Monday afternoon. The Royals followed up a three-game sweep at home against the Chicago White Sox with three straight wins at the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, whom they also swept in last year’s American League Division Series.

Salvador Perez homered and Alcides Escobar drove in three runs in Sunday’s 9-2 win as Kansas City improved to 6-0 for the first time since opening the 2003 season with nine straight wins. The Royals dropped all three games in an April series at Minnesota last year before taking 11 of the final 16 encounters between the teams. The Twins are hoping for some more early-season success at home after they dropped five of six on the road to begin the year, capped by Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the White Sox. Monday marks a homecoming for outfielder Torii Hunter - who played his first 12 seasons for the Twins while they were in the Metrodome - and will also be the home debut for new manager Paul Molitor.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. Twins RH Trevor May (2014: 3-6, 7.88)

After a breakout 2014 campaign in which he ranked fifth among American League pitchers with at least 140 innings with a 2.53 ERA, Duffy stumbled a bit out of the gate with five runs on eight hits in five frames against Chicago on Wednesday. He faced the Twins six times in 2014, more than any other opponent, and went 2-0 with a 1.63 ERA. Both of those victories came at Target Field, where the 26-year-old let up three earned runs in 13 1/3 innings.

May appeared in 10 games (nine starts) down the stretch for Minnesota last year, showing flashes of potential amid some rough patches. After going 0-4 with a 10.42 ERA through his first five outings, he managed a 3-2 mark with a 6.08 ERA in five September starts while striking out 29 batters in 26 2/3 innings. The former fourth-round pick gave up 18 runs and 32 hits in 19 2/3 innings at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hunter is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts against Duffy.

2. Royals DH Kendrys Morales went 7-for-14 with a homer and a double in the series versus Los Angeles.

3. The Twins scored 13 runs in the six-game road trip.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Twins 4