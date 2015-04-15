Preview: Royals at Twins

Off to the second-best start in franchise history, the Kansas City Royals look to remain the only unbeaten team in the majors when they continue a three-game series at the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. The Royals spoiled the Twins’ home opener with a 12-3 drubbing Monday to move to 7-0 - two wins shy of matching their club-record 9-0 start in 2003.

Kansas City has exploded out of the gate, averaging better than seven runs per game while surrendering an American League-low 18. Royals designated hitter Kendrys Morales has multiple hits in four straight games and is batting .414 with a pair of homers and five RBIs. Meanwhile, Central Division rival Minnesota has produced an AL-worst 16 runs during its dismal 1-6 start. “We’re not pitching particularly well. We’re not fielding particularly well. We’re not swinging particularly well,” Twins rookie manager Paul Molitor told reporters. “And I‘m probably not managing particularly well.”

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Vólquez (1-0, 1.13 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (0-1, 14.73)

Volquez is coming off a stellar effort in his Kansas City debut, limiting the Chicago White Sox to one run on four hits over eight innings. The length of the outing was somewhat surprising since Volquez pitched as many as eight innings in only two of 31 starts last season while with Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old Dominican will be making his first appearance against the Twins since a six-inning stint in the 2007 season.

Gibson attempts to rebound from a 7-1 shellacking at Detroit, in which he lasted only 3 2/3 innings and was battered for six runs on eight hits. A former first-round draft pick, Gibson permitted only 57 walks in 179 1/3 innings last season but matched a career worst by issuing five free passes to the Tigers. Gibson has allowed a combined three runs in winning all three career starts against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals RF Alex Rios will be sidelined indefinitely due to a fractured bone in his left hand after getting hit by a pitch Monday.

2. Twins RF Torii Hunter has three singles in 23 at-bats.

3. Morales has hit safely in all seven games.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Twins 3