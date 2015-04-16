Preview: Royals at Twins

With their unblemished record and hold on first place in the American League Central now history, the Kansas City Royals look to capture the rubber match of their three-game series at the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon. Kansas City’s potent offense, which averaged more than seven runs during its 7-0 start, was held under four for the first time in Wednesday’s 3-1 setback.

The Twins have produced only 19 runs in their first eight games but made the most of their five hits Wednesday, with Oswaldo Arcia deliverering a tiebreaking two-run homer. It was a key blow for Arcia, who struck out 127 times in 103 games last season and fanned 23 times in 69 career at-bats versus the Royals in his first two seasons. Kansas City’s Alcides Escobar continued his hot start with three more hits Wednesday to boost his average to .412. Jarrod Dyson was hitless in three at-bats in his first game in place of right fielder Alex Rios, who is out indefinitely after being hit on the left hand by a pitch in the series opener.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Twins LH Tommy Milone (1-0, 0.00)

Following a rocky spring training in which he compiled a 7.89 ERA, Vargas opened with a strong outing in his season debut, holding the Los Angeles Angels to two runs on five hits over six innings. Vargas posted a career-best 3.71 ERA last season and was overpowering in three starts versus Minnesota. He went 3-0 in four outings, working seven frames in each and surrendering a combined three runs on 20 hits.

Milone was the first Twins starter to register a victory with 7 2/3 scoreless innings of two-hit ball and seven strikeouts against the Chicago White Sox. Milone won 31 games in parts of three seasons with Oakland but struggled mightily after he was dealt to Minnesota late last season, pitching to a 7.06 ERA in six appearances. That included two starts against the Royals in which he was tagged for 11 runs in 6 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Escobar has hit safely in all eight games this season.

2. Twins closer Glen Perkins, who amassed 70 saves over the previous two seasons, converted his first chance Wednesday.

3. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas already has four multi-hit performances.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Twins 1