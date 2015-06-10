Preview: Royals at Twins

Their offense is still stuck in the mud, but the Kansas City Royals are riding a three-game winning streak and can finish off their first three-game sweep in two months in Wednesday night’s series finale against the host Minnesota Twins. The Royals have limited the Twins to one run in two games to move a game ahead of Minnesota atop the American League Central.

Three straight strong outings from its starting rotation has helped Kansas City overcome an offense that has scored more than three runs only three times in the past 15 games. Catcher Salvador Perez is one of the few Royals producing, hitting his third homer in four games in Tuesday’s 2-0 victory. Minnesota’s offense is also in a deep freeze during its 1-4 homestand, managing only five runs over the past four games. Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson squares off against Edinson Volquez for the third time this season in the series finale.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Volquez (4-4, 3.26 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (4-3, 3.00)

Volquez had his five-start unbeaten streak halted last time out when he was reached for four runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings against Texas. It marked only the second time in 11 starts that Volquez has permitted more than three earned runs, but both of those have come in his last five turns. He made two starts against the Twins and Gibson in April, splitting a pair of decisions despite allowing four runs over 14 2/3 innings.

Gibson struck out a career-high nine batters over seven innings versus Milwaukee last time out, but that was offset by giving up three homers and five runs in the loss. The 27-year-old Gibson was 3-1 over his previous seven outings, a span in which he surrendered only eight earned runs. He made both his career starts versus the Royals in April, giving up one run on 6 2/3 innings in a win and four runs in five frames in defeat.

WALK-OFFS

1. Perez is 6-for-15 with the three homers and a double during a four-game hitting streak.

2. Twins DH Kennys Vargas is 1-for-7 with four strikeouts since his recall from Triple-A Rochester.

3. Royals RHP Greg Holland has saved the last three wins and hasn’t allowed a hit in his last five appearances.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, Twins 2