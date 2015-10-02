Preview: Royals at Twins

The Kansas City Royals are trying to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs while the Minnesota Twins just want to be invited to the postseason party. The American League Central rivals look to improve their respective standings at the other’s expense when open a three-game series at Target Field on Friday.

Kansas City (92-67) has won two in a row to move into a tie for the top record in the AL with Toronto (92-67), which visits Tampa Bay to conclude its regular-season slate. Mike Moustakas drove in a pair of runs in the Royals’ 6-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday to improve to 11-for-31 (.355) with two homers and eight RBIs in his last eight games. While Kansas City is assured of a postseason berth, Minnesota is doing its best to put the heat on Houston by winning five of its last six games. Rookie Eddie Rosario has stepped up down the stretch, scoring for the sixth time in his last seven contests in the Twins’ 4-2 triumph over Cleveland on Thursday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Chris Young (11-6, 3.15 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (7-4, 4.10)

Chris Young made the most of his first start since July 28, surrendering just one walk over five hitless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Indians last Thursday. The 36-year-old was equally as strong in his last meeting with Minnesota, yielding just one hit over 6 1/3 innings in a 2-0 triumph on June 9. Young has fared well on the road, boasting a 5-2 mark with a 2.64 ERA while limiting the opposition to a .190 batting average.

Santana improved to 5-0 in his last six starts on Sunday after allowing one run on six hits in seven innings of a 7-1 victory over Detroit. The 32-year-old Dominican has permitted just seven runs on 33 hits in that stretch (43 innings), surrendering just one homer in the process. Santana owns a 5-6 career mark versus Kansas City, but settled for a no-decision despite yielding just two runs on three hits in eight frames in a meeting on July 5.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer is 4-for-13 with two homers and three RBIs in his last three games.

2. Minnesota CF Aaron Hicks is 0-for-11 in his last three contests.

3. Royals SS Alcides Escobar is one RBI shy of 300 for his career.

PREDICTION: Twins 3, Royals 2