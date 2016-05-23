Preview: Royals at Twins

The Kansas City Royals look to build off consecutive series victories against two of the top teams in the American League when they visit the AL-worst Minnesota Twins on Monday for the opener of their three-game set. The Royals won two of three versus both Boston and the Chicago White Sox last week and are 6-3 in their last nine contests overall.

Kansas City could be without left fielder Alex Gordon, who is day-to-day with a sprained wrist after colliding with third baseman Mike Moustakas while tracking a foul pop-up in Sunday’s 3-2 setback at Chicago. Salvador Perez brings an eight-game hitting streak into the series for the Royals while Lorenzo Cain is 6-for-16 in his last four contests. The Twins have lost six of their last seven after managing just three hits in a 3-1 loss to Toronto on Sunday. Kurt Suzuki’s 1,000th career hit knocked in the only run for Minnesota while Danny Santana notched one to improve to 6-for-14 over his last four games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (4-3, 3.24 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (1-2, 4.74)

Kennedy permitted two runs over 5 2/3 innings last time out against Boston in a no-decision – the sixth time he has allowed two or fewer runs in eight starts this season. The 31-year-old USC product has struck out 50 in as many frames but served up four homers in his last two outings. Trevor Plouffe is 4-for-9 with a homer against Kennedy, who is 2-1 with a 3.43 ERA in three career starts versus the Twins.

Nolasco has gone five games without a victory, yielding at least four runs in each outing and 35 hits over 29 total innings. The 33-year-old Californian opened the season by holding Kansas City to one run and three hits over seven frames without receiving a decision. Eric Hosmer is 5-for-14 and Moustakas has homered twice versus Nolasco, who is 2-3 with a 3.83 ERA in seven career starts against the Royals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City OF Paulo Orlando is 12-for-22 with a homer and seven RBIs in his last six appearances.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer is batting .304 at home, hitting safely in 15-of-19 games, and just .222 on the road.

3. Royals RHPs Wade Davis (11 saves) and Kelvin Herrera have combined for 41 strikeouts and four runs allowed in 38 innings out of the bullpen.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Twins 2