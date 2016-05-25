Preview: Royals at Twins

After failing in their last two bids for a series sweep, the Kansas City Royals likely are feeling better about their chances to bring out the brooms on Wednesday afternoon as they play the finale of their set versus the host Minnesota Twins. Kansas City was unable to close the deal against both Boston and the Chicago White Sox in its previous two series but has won a franchise-record eight in a row versus major league-worst Minnesota.

Lorenzo Cain recorded a pair of RBI singles among his four hits in Tuesday’s 7-4 triumph for the Royals, who have outscored the Twins 46-17 during their run of dominance. Cain has collected 13 RBIs during his 16-game road hitting streak while Salvador Perez carries a 10-game hitting streak into Wednesday’s tilt versus Minnesota, against which he is 13-for-23 (.565) in his last six encounters. While Kansas City (24-21) has won seven of its last nine to move three games over .500, the Twins have tumbled to their eighth loss in nine outings overall and 11th in their last 12 home contests. Eduardo Escobar is 5-for-8 with a pair of RBIs in the series since returning from a 16-game absence due to a sore groin.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Dillon Gee (1-1, 2.90 ERA) vs. Twins RH Tyler Duffey (1-3, 3.30)

Gee recorded his first win since the 2014 season after allowing one run and four hits in five innings of a 4-1 triumph over Chicago on Friday. The 30-year-old matched his season high with five strikeouts and kept the ball in the park for the third straight outing. Gee pitched two scoreless frames of relief against Minnesota on April 10.

Duffey surrendered six runs in Friday’s 9-3 setback against Toronto to eclipse the sum total of his previous four starts this season. The 25-year-old essentially was done in by a three-run homer from Jose Bautista in the fifth and failed to escape the inning. Duffey, who has yet to face Kansas City in his young career, will be making just his 16th start in the majors.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota RF Miguel Sano is 0-for-11 in his last three games and has struck out 12 times in his last six contests.

2. Kansas City RF Paulo Orlando is 17-for-30 (.567) with six extra-base hits during his seven-game hitting streak.

3. Twins CF Danny Santana is 0-for-6 in this series after going 6-for-14 (.429) with two RBIs and two runs scored in his previous four games.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Twins 2