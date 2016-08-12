Preview: Royals at Twins

The Kansas City Royals have experienced season-long issues away from home, and their major league-worst 19-38 road record has all but wiped away their chances of defending their World Series crown. Kansas City's odds of a sudden turnaround aren't great considering Friday's contest against the Minnesota Twins begins a stretch in which 12 of its next 16 games are on the road.

The Royals have won four of their last five contests to move within four games of .500 but are a distant 6 1/2 behind Boston for the American League's second wild card. Cheslor Cuthbert has enjoyed a solid emergence and ranks second among AL rookies with 24 multi-hit performances and a .303 average. The Twins allowed 35 hits on Thursday and were outscored 25-9 while losing a doubleheader to Houston. Brian Dozier recorded two doubles on Thursday and has six homers, five doubles and 14 RBIs over his last 12 games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (7-9, 4.64 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (4-6, 4.86)

Ventura went 0-5 in a seven-start stretch before limiting Toronto to one run and five hits over 6 2/3 innings in a victory on Sunday. He has struggled on the road this season, going 2-6 with a 4.91 ERA in 12 turns. Ventura is 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA in six career starts against the Twins and has shut down Joe Mauer (1-for-11) while struggling with Dozier (5-for-14).

Gibson defeated Tampa Bay in his last outing as he gave up two runs and six hits in five innings. He hasn't experienced much success in his home ballpark this season as he is just 1-4 with a 4.20 ERA in eight outings. Gibson is 5-3 with a 2.55 ERA in eight career starts against the Royals and has silenced Lorenzo Cain (3-for-20) but experienced issues with Alex Gordon (8-for-19, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Cuthbert, who is 9-for-20 over his last four games, registered an RBI triple and scored the other run during a 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

2. Minnesota DH/3B Miguel Sano is 11-for-27 with four homers and seven RBIs during his seven-game hitting streak.

3. Kansas City DH Kendrys Morales dropped his appeal and served his one-game suspension on Thursday - stemming from an ejection against Tampa Bay on Aug. 2 - and will return to the team for the opener but is just 2-for-17 versus Gibson.

PREDICTION: Royals 4 Twins 1