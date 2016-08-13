Preview: Royals at Twins

The Kansas City Royals are making a frantic dash to get back in the American League wild-card race and seek to win for the sixth time in seven games when they visit the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. Kansas City recorded a 7-3 victory in the opener of the three-game set to improve to 20-38 on the road this season.

The Royals are 6 1/2 games behind Boston for the AL's second wild card and not really part of the AL Central race as they stand 10 games behind first-place Cleveland. Kansas City's Kendrys Morales returned from a one-game suspension and reached base four times while belting his 19th homer of the campaign. Minnesota, which has lost four consecutive games, scored its runs in Friday's loss on Brian Dozier's two-run homer and Miguel Sano's solo shot. Dozier has seven blasts, five doubles and 16 RBIs over his last 13 games, while Sano is 12-for-30 with five homers and eight RBIs during his eight-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Dillon Gee (4-5, 4.54 ERA) vs. Twins RH Tyler Duffey (7-8, 5.93)

Gee is being called on to start despite picking up the victory with two innings of relief on Wednesday. He was 0-3 with a 5.88 ERA in his previous five appearances - all starts - and served up four homers over his last three turns. Gee is 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against Minnesota and lost on May 25, when he was roughed up for six runs (five earned) and 10 hits in four-plus innings.

Duffey has won consecutive starts and was particularly sharp while beating Houston in his last turn. He allowed one run and four hits while striking out eight in six innings against the Astros after being rocked for 16 runs and 25 hits in just 9 2/3 frames over his previous three outings. Duffey defeated the Royals on May 25 in his lone career start against them despite giving up five runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals are 6-1 against the Twins this season and have scored seven or more runs in four of the victories.

2. Minnesota placed LHP Tommy Milone (biceps tendinitis) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled LHP Pat Dean from Triple-A Rochester.

3. Kansas City OF Paulo Orlando recorded two hits on Friday and is 17-for-46 with six multi-hit performances this month.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Twins 4