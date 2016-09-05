Preview: Royals at Twins

The Kansas City Royals have cooled off since a sizzling 18-4 run that pulled them back into playoff contention, but the upcoming schedule gives them a chance to stay in the race. The Royals begin a stretch of 14 straight contests against teams with losing records when they visit the major league-worst Minnesota Twins on Monday to open a three-game series.

Kansas City has dropped four of its last five encounters, including Sunday’s 6-5 loss to Detroit, and stands four games out of the American League’s second wild card. The Royals hope to have Alex Gordon (sore right ankle) back in the lineup and Lorenzo Cain (left wrist inflammation) is day-to-day as Ian Kennedy goes to the mound Monday with a 2-0 record in three starts versus Minnesota in 2016. The Twins split four against the Chicago White Sox to start a 10-game homestand and have lost 15 of their last 17 games, but boast two red-hot hitters in Brian Dozier and Byron Buxton. Dozier recorded homers in his last three games and has gone deep seven times against Kansas City this year while Buxton is 9-for-16 with three blasts and nine RBIs in four games since being recalled.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (9-9, 3.66 ERA) vs. Twins RH Jose Berrios (2-4, 9.24)

Kennedy is unbeaten in seven straight starts, allowing two or fewer runs in the first six before yielding four in his last outing against the New York Yankees. The USC product has surrendered three homers in his last eight appearances after giving up 26 in his first 19 games. Trevor Plouffe is 6-for-14 with a homer versus Kennedy, who has permitted two runs in 18 innings against the Twins this season.

Berrios has struggled in his rookie season, allowing at least four runs in six of nine starts while reaching six innings just once. The 22-year-old, who was recalled to make his first major league start since Aug. 25, has walked 23 and yielded eight homers in 37 innings. Jarrod Dyson has two RBIs versus Berrios, who gave up four runs and five hits over four innings of a no-decision against Kansas City on Aug. 19.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota 3B-RF Miguel Sano has homered in back-to-back games, but is 3-for 39 versus the Royals this season.

2. Kansas City SS Alcides Escobar is 17-for-47 with 11 RBIs during a 12-game hitting streak.

3. The Royals have won 11 of 13 meetings this season after going 12-7 versus the Twins in 2015.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Twins 2