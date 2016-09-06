Preview: Royals at Twins

Even with Brian Dozier taking his red-hot bat to another level, the Kansas City Royals still have the upper hand against the Minnesota Twins. The visiting Royals try to maintain their dominance of Dozier's last-place Twins when the teams continue a three-game series Tuesday.

Despite three more home runs for Dozier - who has eight in his last seven games overall and 10 against Kansas City this season - the Royals cruised to an 11-5 win in Monday's series opener. "The best way to (get him out) is don't throw fastballs down the middle and that's what we did," Royals manager Ned Yost said of Dozier, whose 24 home runs since the All-Star break lead baseball. Yost's crew used long balls by Kendrys Morales and Eric Hosmer as part of a 16-hit attack to improve to 12-2 in the season series and stay four games back of a wild-card spot in the American League. Minnesota has dropped 16 of 18 and has allowed at least 11 runs in three of its last four.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Dillon Gee (6-7, 4.33 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (7-10, 3.54)

Gee makes his 13th start of the year four days after recording his 16th relief appearance, a scoreless inning in a loss to Detroit. He allowed one run and four hits in six innings to win his previous start Aug. 29 against the New York Yankees and is 4-7 with a 5.23 ERA in 12 starts this season. Dozier is 5-for-14 with three home runs against the 30-year-old Texas native, who is 2-2 with a 3.81 ERA in five games (four starts) against the Twins.

After a string of six straight quality starts, Santana struggled some in his last two appearances by allowing eight runs, 16 hits and seven walks in 11 2/3 innings. Eleven of those hits came in five innings against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, but Santana managed to limit the damage to two runs and escape with a win. He struck out 10 Royals and surrendered an unearned run in seven frames Aug. 21 but suffered a tough loss to fall to 5-9 lifetime against one of his three former teams.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals have won six straight in the season series while outscoring the Twins 47-15 during the streak.

2. Dozier has a 14-game hitting streak at home, during which he's clubbed 12 home runs.

3. Kansas City OF Jarrod Dyson has eight stolen bases in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Twins 5