Preview: Royals at Twins

Brian Dozier continues to play his own personal home run derby against Kansas City, but Kendrys Morales and the Royals have provided the counterpunch each time. Kansas City used a late scoring outburst for the second straight night in Tuesday's 10-3 win and goes for a three-game sweep of the host Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Dozier has been on a white-hot tear for the Twins, belting seven home runs during a five-game streak and hitting 11 in 14 contests this season against the Royals. Dozier has clubbed 22 homers since July 31, becoming the first player to hit 22 during a 36-game span since Shawn Green of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2002. Morales has offset Dozier's heroics by belting a three-run homer to put Kansas City ahead to stay in the series opener before going deep twice Tuesday, including a three-run shot in a seven-run ninth. Morales has five homers and 14 RBIs during his nine-game hitting streak for the Royals, who are four games out of the second wild card.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (11-2, 3.13 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (5-9, 5.31)

Duffy has been hit hard in two straight outings following a stretch during which he won five consecutive starts and 10 straight decisions overall including a 6 2/3-inning stint against Minnesota on Aug. 21 in which he allowed one run. He gave up three homers and was rocked for seven runs at Boston in his next start and did not factor in the decision after yielding four runs versus Detroit last time out. Dozier is 8-for-29 with no homers against Duffy.

Gibson is 0-2 over his last three starts after he was knocked around for five runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox last time out. He has failed to get through the sixth inning in each of his last three turns, permitting 14 runs and 24 hits over 16 frames. Gibson fell to 5-4 lifetime with a 3.10 ERA against Kansas City after giving up six runs and 10 hits on Aug. 12.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals C Salvador Perez sustained a bone contusion in his right wrist after he was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's game.

2. Dozier has hit in 11 straight games overall and 15 in a row at home, belting 13 homers over the latter streak.

3. Kansas City has outscored Minnesota 57-18 while winning seven straight in the season series.

PREDICTION: Royals 7, Twins 4