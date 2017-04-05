Preview: Royals at Twins

The Minnesota Twins go into the second game of the season with a win already in their pocket for the first time since 2008 when they host the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday afternoon. The Twins, who began 2016 with nine consecutive losses, rallied for six runs in the seventh inning to roll past the Royals 7-1 on Monday in the opener for both teams.

“We’ve been on a mission since spring training to come out and play a little better to start the season,” Minnesota manager Paul Molitor told reporters. “It’s one game, but it couldn’t have been drawn up much better.” The Twins send left-hander Hector Santiago to the mound in search of win No. 2 against Kansas City fire-balling right-hander Ian Kennedy on Wednesday. The Royals managed just three hits in the opener and scored their only run on Mike Moustakas’ solo blast in the fourth inning. Kansas City’s bullpen, one of its strengths the last few seasons, failed in its first chance of 2017 but starter Danny Duffy told reporters he is confident the group will rebound: “We still have a really good bullpen. It’s just one bad game. We have 161 left.”

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (2016: 11-11, 3.68 ERA) vs. Twins LH Hector Santiago (2016: 13-10, 4.70)

Kennedy begins his second season in a Royals uniform after matching his career high with 33 starts last season while pitching for his fourth team. The 32-year-old USC product allowed just three runs in 19 1/3 innings during the spring and is primed for his best season since 2012, when he won 15 games with Arizona. Brian Dozier has homered twice and Eduardo Escobar is 6-for-14 with a homer versus Kennedy, who was 3-0 with a 2.86 ERA in five starts against Minnesota last season.

Santiago was acquired at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Angels last year and went 3-6 in 11 starts, but more is expected of him as he takes a prominent spot in the rotation. The 29-year-old from New Jersey had won 10 games in 14 decisions with the Angels before giving up 13 homers in 61 1/3 innings with the Twins. Alcides Escobar is 10-for-22 and Lorenzo Cain 6-for-18 (four doubles) versus Santiago, who is 2-3 with a 3.99 ERA lifetime against the Royals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano, who had 43 homers in his first two seasons in the majors, belted a solo blast Monday.

2. Kansas City RF Jorge Soler (left oblique) started the season on the disabled list and RF Paulo Orlando went 0-for-3 in his place in the opener.

3. Twins C Jason Castro made a strong impression in his debut with the team, recording two hits, including a two-run single in the big seventh inning.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Royals 5