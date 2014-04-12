Twins 7, Royals 1: Joe Mauer hit a three-run homer and Ricky Nolasco pitched eight solid innings as host Minnesota routed Kansas City for the second straight day.

Brian Dozier also homered for the Twins, who have won the first two games of the three-game series by a combined 17-2. Mauer’s homer capped a six-run second inning and Minnesota cruised the rest of the way.

Nolasco (1-1) allowed one run and five hits to earn his first victory since joining the Twins. The right-hander struck out four, retired 12 on grounders and walked just one before Michael Tonkin worked the ninth.

Dozier clubbed the fourth pitch of the game from Kansas City starter James Shields (0-2) into the left-field seats and the Twins sent 11 batters to the plate in the second. A bases-loaded walk to Aaron Hicks forced in a run, two more scored on an error by Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas and Mauer unloaded with a blast over the fence in right-center field to make it 7-0.

Lorenzo Cain’s run-scoring double in the fifth got Kansas City on the board. Shields allowed just one earned run in 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out five.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dozier’s leadoff homer is his second of the season and fifth of his career. … Kansas City optioned 2B Johnny Giavotella to Triple-A Omaha and recalled LHP Danny Duffy, who pitched 2 1/3 perfect innings of relief Saturday. … The Twins played OF Josh Willingham (wrist) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled Tonkin from Triple-A Rochester.