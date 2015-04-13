Royals 12, Twins 3

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Kansas City Royals got 6 1/3 quality innings from starting pitcher Danny Duffy and took advantage of several defensive miscues by the Minnesota Twins in a 12-3 win at Target Field on Monday, spoiling Minnesota’s home opener.

The victory moved the Royals to 7-0 this season, the second-best start in franchise history.

The Twins have started the season 1-6 for the first time since 1994.

Leading 2-1, Kansas City scored three runs in the top of the sixth, helped by a throwing error by Twins right fielder Torii Hunter.

After third baseman Mike Moustakas led off the inning with a single, center fielder Lorenzo Cain doubled off the wall in right. Hunter fielded the ball cleanly but missed the cut-off man, allowing Moustakas to score from first.

First baseman Eric Hosmer followed with a double to score Cain and catcher Salvador Perez added an RBI single later in the inning to make the score 5-1.

A sacrifice fly by Hunter in the bottom half of the inning and a solo homer by third baseman Trevor Plouffe pulled the Twins back within two at 5-3, but the Royals busted the game open with a six-run eighth.

After Hosmer led off the inning with a single and designated hitter Kendrys Morales was intentionally walked, consecutive batters were hit by pitches to score a run.

With the bases still loaded and nobody out, Perez hit a routine grounder to shortstop Danny Santana that he couldn’t handle, scoring another run.

Two batters later, shortstop Alcides Escobar roped a single to right center, scoring two more. A bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly capped the big inning as the Royals batted around.

Duffy won his first game of the season, allowing three runs on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by designated hitter Kennys Vargas in the bottom of the first.

Morales tied the game in the next half inning, blasting his second homer into the upper deck in right field.

Three soft singles in the third loaded the bases for Perez, who hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Cain and giving the Royals the lead for good.

Twins right-hander Trevor May, making his first start of the season, was a victim of bad defense but was solid in 5 1/3 innings of work, allowing eight hits and five runs while striking out four.

NOTES: Royals RHP Yordano Ventura felt fine Monday, one day after leaving his start Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning with dehydration. He is scheduled to be available for his next start Saturday against the Oakland Athletics. ... Twins RHP Casey Fein threw a bullpen before the game Monday and was available to pitch. Fien was limited to just one inning during the first week because of a sore throwing shoulder. ... The Twins and Royals are off Tuesday before resuming their three-game series at Target Field on Wednesday.