Royals’ Willingham comes back to haunt Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a memorable night in a hectic week for Kansas City Royals designated hitter Josh Willingham.

Willingham played a starring role against his former team Friday night, clearing the bases with a bases-loaded triple in the fourth inning of a 6-5 win over Minnesota at Target Field.

A double, a single and a hit batter packed the bases in front of Willingham, who strolled to the plate for his second at-bat against the team who traded him to Kansas City on Monday. A sharp grounder down the third-base line reached the corner, scoring all three men on base and giving the Royals a 3-2 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“I knew it was going to be a little strange against my former team,” Willingham said. “I‘m just happy I could help us win a game tonight.”

For Royals manager Ned Yost, Friday’s situation was exactly why Kansas City went out and traded for the veteran slugger.

“Absolutely, to help us win ballgames and he did that in big fashion tonight,” Yost said. “You just know that Josh is a guy that has experience, he’s a professional hitter, you feel good when he comes up in those situations.”

As he walked to the plate, Willingham said he sensed, with the Royals down 2-0, a chance to do something big in only his fourth game with the team.

“As a hitter, you want to hit with runners on base,” Willingham said. “I knew that was a big spot for us and, this time, come through.”

As the inning continued, third baseman Mike Moustakas’ infield single moved Willingham to third base before a triple to the gap in right-center field by shortstop Alcides Escobar drove both runners in, all before Twins starter Ricky Nolasco had an out in the fourth.

“That’s what good hitters do there; they’ll make you pay in those type of RBI situations,” Nolasco said. “(Willingham has) been doing that for a long time, and that’s pretty much the difference in the game -- that one pitch right there.”

Nolasco stranded Escobar at third and ended up retiring the final nine batters he faced, working six innings in his first action since July 6 after being activated from the 15-day disabled list before the game with a strained right elbow. Nolasco took the loss, allowing the five runs (all earned), seven hits and a walk. He dropped to 5-8.

“I made some good pitches. A little unfortunate some balls found a few holes,” Nolasco said. “The main one was the one by Willingham. I’d like to have that one back. I made a bad pitch there, hung it.”

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy secured his eighth win, allowing three runs (two earned) and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Much of the damage done against Duffy was self-inflicted. After back-to-back singles to lead off the third inning, Twins center fielder Danny Santana laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt. Duffy fielded the ball cleanly but threw wide of first base, allowing one runner to scamper home. A sacrifice groundout by second baseman Brian Dozier made it 2-0 one batter later.

The big fourth inning for Kansas City and yet another great performance by one of the best bullpens in baseball played critical parts in the win.

Aaron Crow, Francisley Bueno, Kelvin Herrera and Wade Davis bridged the gap to closer Greg Holland, who allowed a walk and a double to start the ninth. Both scored, but Holland got out of the inning with his major league-leading 37th save.

Two singles in the eighth inning brought Escobar to the plate, who followed with a single of his own to knock in the eventual winning run. It was his fourth game of the season with at least three driven in.

NOTES: The Twins reinstated RHP Ricky Nolasco from the 15-day disabled list before the game. Nolasco started the game for Minnesota, his first start since July 6 (right elbow strain). ... To make room on the 25-man roster for Nolasco, Minnesota optioned RHP Yohan Pino to Triple-A Rochester. Pino is 1-5 with a 5.37 ERA in 10 starts with the Twins this season. ... Royals 1B Eric Hosmer will not undergo X-rays on his fractured right hand until the end of the Royals’ nine-game road trip, a move that could delay a potential return to the lineup by at least 10 days. If all progresses well, Hosmer could rejoin the Kansas City lineup sometime in September.