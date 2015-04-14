Royals rout Twins, improve to 7-0

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Kansas City Royals, the surprise team of 2014, remain one of the best stories in baseball early in the 2015 season.

The Royals took advantage of several defensive miscues by the Twins and got 6 1/3 quality innings from starting pitcher Danny Duffy in a 12-3 win at Target Field on Monday, spoiling Minnesota’s home opener.

The victory moved the Royals to 7-0, the second-best start in franchise history. With the Detroit Tigers’ 5-2 loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, Kansas City is the last remaining undefeated team in the majors.

“Their energy, their focus, their intensity, they’re just a real confident group,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of his club.

The Twins are off to a 1-6 start for the first time since 1994.

Leading 2-1, Kansas City scored three runs in the top of the sixth, helped by a throwing error by Twins right fielder Torii Hunter.

After third baseman Mike Moustakas led off the inning with a single, center fielder Lorenzo Cain doubled off the wall in right. Hunter fielded the ball cleanly but missed the cutoff man, allowing Moustakas to score from first.

“(Fans) came to watch the Twins play, but that wasn’t Twins baseball,” Hunter said. “I don’t know what we played, ‘Bad News Bears’ baseball I guess. We have to do better.”

First baseman Eric Hosmer followed with a double to score Cain, and catcher Salvador Perez added an RBI single later in the inning to make the score 5-1.

A sacrifice fly by Hunter in the bottom half of the inning and a solo homer by third baseman Trevor Plouffe pulled the Twins within 5-3, but the Royals busted the game open with a six-run eighth.

“You never feel comfortable (with a lead) with any major league team, (at least) with a four or five-run lead,” Yost said. “It’s the sixth inning. I’ve been in this game a long time and seen things develop. You have a much higher confidence in the sixth inning when you have you have Wade (Davis), (Kelvin) Herrera and (Greg Holland) down in the ‘pen.”

After Hosmer led off the eighth inning with a single and designated hitter Kendrys Morales was intentionally walked, consecutive batters were hit by pitches to score a run.

With the bases still loaded and nobody out, Perez hit a routine grounder that shortstop Danny Santana couldn’t handle, scoring another run.

“We’re not pitching particularly well, we’re not fielding particularly well, we’re not swinging the bat particularly well, and I‘m probably not managing particularly well,” new Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “All of these things, we have to try and get better.”

Two batters later, shortstop Alcides Escobar roped a single to right-center, scoring two more. A bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly capped the big inning as the Royals batted around.

Duffy (1-0) allowed three runs on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

“I felt like it went pretty good,” Duffy said. “I missed on a couple of pitches and the boys bailed me out behind me. Overall, I thought I was commanding the ball well, keeping it down, especially down and away to righties, I thought I was comfortable in that part of the zone.”

Yost added, “I thought Duffy threw good. To get us through 6 1/3 innings at that point was great.”

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by designated hitter Kennys Vargas in the bottom of the first.

Morales tied the game in the next half-inning, blasting his second homer into the upper deck in right field.

Three soft singles in the third loaded the bases for Perez, who hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Cain and giving the Royals the lead for good.

Twins right-hander Trevor May (0-1) lost his first start of the season, a victim of bad defense in his 5 1/3-inning outing. He gave up eight hits and five runs while striking out four.

NOTES: Royals OF Alex Rios was removed from the game in the eighth inning after being hit on the left hand by a pitch. The team announced Rios bruised his hand, and he was scheduled to have X-rays Monday evening. ... Royals RHP Yordano Ventura felt fine Monday, one day after leaving his start against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning due to dehydration. He is scheduled to be available for his next start Saturday against the Oakland Athletics. ... Twins RHP Casey Fein threw a bullpen session before the game and was available to pitch, though he didn’t get into the game. Fien was limited to one inning during the first week because of a sore throwing shoulder. ... The Twins and Royals are off Tuesday before resuming their three-game series at Target Field on Wednesday.