Gibson stymies Royals, Twins pick up win

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins got their most complete effort of the season in a 3-1 win against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Wednesday.

Led by right-hander Kyle Gibson’s 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball, the Twins played clean defense behind him and got enough timely hitting to end a three-game losing streak.

The loss for the Royals was their first of the season after starting the year with seven consecutive victories.

Twins closer Glen Perkins worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save.

Gibson allowed nine hits -- all singles -- and a single run in the fourth inning for his first win of the season.

”Throwing inside tonight was big for me,“ Gibson said. ”I don’t know what it is about this team, sometimes they are pretty aggressive against me and that’s one way you can really combat that is to go inside.

“If we get a couple of good starts from our starting pitching, we know it’s going to be turned right around.”

The biggest blow of the night offensively came in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Twins left fielder Oswaldo Arcia hit a two-run homer, hit his first of the season, into the seats in right field. Measured at 398 feet, the ball seemed to travel as high in the air as it did far, barely clearing the wall in right.

Arcia said he knew it was gone as soon as he hit it.

“But it was close,” Arcia said.

The blast gave the Twins a 3-1 lead and provided Gibson with all the help he would need.

Left-hander Brian Duensing threw one pitch to get out of the seventh inning and righty Casey Fien worked a perfect eighth ahead of Perkins.

“Those guys are like lock-down,” Gibson said.

Royals right-hander Edinson Volquez was solid in a losing effort, lasting 7 2/3 innings and allowing three runs and five hits while fanning seven.

“We were hitting the ball hard but right at people,” said Royals manager Ned Yost. “We just couldn’t find a hole. But [Gibson] did a nice job of keeping us off balance and executing his pitches.”

Minnesota loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning but scored just once, on a sacrifice fly to center by second baseman Brian Dozier.

Volquez worked out of the jam by forcing designated hitter Kennys Vargas to ground out back to the pitcher and coaxing a soft grounder to third by third baseman Trevor Plouffe.

“Outside of [the pitch to Arcia], I thought he was fantastic,” Yost said.

Gibson worked some magic of his own, finding his way into trouble in the first and second innings but getting a double play each time to work out of it.

“The defense was awesome tonight,” Gibson said. “They were hitting it at them and they made every play. I needed a couple of big double plays and they turned them.”

“That’s the thing with [Gibson], when you have a good sinker like his, you can turn a lot of double plays behind him,” Dozier said. “We bailed him out a couple of times but that’s the way he pitches. It was his job to get the ground balls, we just turned them.”

The Royals got to Gibson in the fourth, tying the score on a two-out single by left fielder Alex Gordon. After a leadoff single by third baseman Mike Moustakas, Gibson got a lineout and a groundout before hitting designated hitter Kendrys Morales and allowing a sharp single to right to Gordon.

Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar had three of Kansas City’s nine hits, raising his average to .412. and extending his hitting streak to a career-long 17 games dating back to last season.

NOTES: Royals OF Alex Rios was placed on the 15-day disables list with a fractured bone in his left hand. He is expected to miss 3-6 weeks. ... The Royals recalled OF Terrance Gore from Triple-A Northwest Arkansas to fill Rios’ roster spot. ... Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco played long-toss on Wednesday and will again for the next several days. Nolasco complained of a sore throwing elbow after his start April 8 against the Detroit Tigers. If he progresses well, he could throw off a mound this weekend. ... The Royals and Twins conclude their three-game series with a getaway day affair Thursday at Target Field.