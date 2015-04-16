Twins claim first series victory of season

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins left-hander Tommy Milone didn’t have his best stuff on Thursday. Thanks to his offense, he didn’t have to.

The Twins’ bats broke out for a season-high 14 hits in an 8-5 win against the Kansas City Royals in the rubber match of a three-game series at Target Field.

It was the first series victory for Minnesota (3-6), which also has won two in a row for the first time this season.

Kansas City (7-2) lost its second straight after opening the season 7-0.

Five Twins had at least two hits, including first baseman Kennys Vargas, who blasted a two-run homer in the second inning to erase an early 2-0 deficit.

Right fielder Torii Hunter had three hits for his first multi-hit game of the season. He had four hits over the first eight games.

“It’s nice to see (us) put some runs on the board,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “We needed them. Kansas City is a scrappy team, and I think comebacks were a part of their story last year.”

Milone (2-0) earned the win, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over 5 1/3 innings. Closer Glen Perkins got the final two outs for his second save.

“It felt like the whole day was just kind of a grind,” Milone said. “I didn’t feel 100 percent going out there at the beginning; command was kind of iffy there in the first. Credit them for coming out swinging in the first.”

The Royals took an early lead on a two-run homer by center fielder Lorenzo Cain in the first inning.

Vargas’ two-run bomb in the second evened the score. His line-drive shot went off the facing of the upper deck, getting out of the yard in a hurry.

“You gotta tip your cap,” Royals left-hander Jason Vargas said. “I got that pitch inside, and he was still able to turn on it and keep it fair.”

The Royals took another brief lead in the top half of the third after a two-out double by catcher Salvador Perez drove in Cain from third. But the Twins scored twice more in the bottom half of the inning, once on an RBI groundout by designated hitter Joe Mauer and the other on a rare error by Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas.

Mauer drove in another run with a single to right field in the fourth inning, providing the Twins with plenty of breathing room.

Catcher Kurt Suzuki added a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Mauer added his third RBI on a sacrifice fly to center.

Jason Vargas took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and a walk over three-plus innings.

“I thought early he was throwing the ball OK,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “I didn’t think he was exceptionally sharp, but he was executing his pitches and they just started getting on him in the fourth.”

Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar went 0-for-5, ending his 17-game hitting streak.

Cain had three hits, finishing a triple short of the cycle, and drove in three runs.

NOTES: Royals 2B Christian Colon made his first start of the season in place of Omar Infante. ... Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco played long-toss again Thursday. He is scheduled to throw off a mound on Sunday if his continues to progress. ... The Royals return home to open a six-game homestand Friday against the Oakland Athletics. ... The Twins open a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians Friday at Target Field.