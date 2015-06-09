Royals top Twins, tie for first in AL Central

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the upstart Minnesota Twins holding down the top spot in the American League Central Division, the defending AL champions showed they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The Kansas City Royals got just enough early offense and six shutout innings from starter Jason Vargas in a 3-1 win over the Twins at Target Field on Monday.

The victory pulled the Royals into a tie for first place with Minnesota in the Central, 3 1/2 games clear of the third-place Detroit Tigers.

The Royals earned back-to-back wins for the first time since May 22-23; Kansas City entered the night 3-9 over its past 12 games.

“We’re treating it as a big series in (the clubhouse),” Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer said. “This is a team that’s at the top of the division right now, we know they’re playing good baseball and that’s how seasons work. When a team is going through a scuffle, it’s a series that can get us going.”

Vargas (5-2) was superb, allowing just five hits while striking out two and walking none. It was the left-hander’s third crack at the Twins lineup this season and by far his best. Vargas entered the game 0-1 with a 9.88 ERA in his previous two outings against Minnesota.

“What a job,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He was locating the ball really well, changing speeds really well. I looked up and his strike percentage was 72 or 73 percent. He was really good.”

The six-inning start tied the longest of the season for Vargas, who allowed two runs or fewer in each of his past five starts.

“I didn’t feel like I had any better command than I have at other points,” Vargas said. “But with no walks and the way it played out, our guys’ ability to shorten innings by making plays and being in the right spots to make those plays, it was huge to keep some of those innings from being extended.”

Twins right-hander Phil Hughes (4-6) allowed three runs over 7 2/3 innings. Hughes gave up seven hits and walked one while striking out three.

“I was able to make some pretty good pitches there in the middle innings, and they were swinging pretty aggressively and early in counts and giving me the opportunity to get through some innings and conserve my pitch count, so that was a plus,” Hughes said. “I was able to go deep into the game tonight.”

Hughes lowered his season ERA to 4.81, still well off the pace of his 3.52 ERA and 16-10 record from 2014. He also allowed his 12th home run of the season Monday after allowing just 16 all of last year.

“I was frustrated with myself and knew I needed to get better,” Hughes said. “While a step in the right direction, still not where I want to be and not where I have to be if we want to continue down this path of winning baseball. I need to be better and forget about this one and hopefully win a series.”

Trailing 2-0 in the seventh inning, the Twins attempted a two-out rally against the Royals’ stellar bullpen. Left fielder Eddie Rosario blasted a solo homer to the opposite field, just clearing the wall in left field to make it a one-run game. Shortstop Eduardo Escobar and center fielder Aaron Hicks each singled against Royals right-hander Ryan Madson, rolling over the lineup, but second baseman Brian Dozier struck out swinging to end the threat.

Kansas City strung together a pair of two-out singles by third baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Lorenzo Cain to drive Hughes from the game in the eighth. Hosmer followed with a single to right off Twins left-hander Aaron Thompson, scoring Moustakas to increase the lead to 3-1.

Royals closer Greg Holland followed with a scoreless ninth for his 10th save.

The Twins are 3-5 over their past eight games and have scored just five runs over their past three games -- losing two of those contests despite allowing just seven runs themselves.

“The offense isn’t in high gear right now. Runs are a little bit tough to come by,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “The best way is to try to spread it out like we did earlier when we were rolling better.”

Kansas City took the early lead, getting a two-run blast from designated hitter Kendrys Morales in the second inning. Morales, a former Twin, hit his seventh homer of the season and first since he hit two against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 22.

Dozier, right fielder Torii Hunter and first baseman Joe Mauer -- the top of the Twins’ batting order -- finished the game a combined 1-for-10 with a walk, two strikeouts and two double plays while stranding six runners on base.

NOTES: Royals C Erik Kratz’s rehabilitation assignment is due to end on Tuesday. It is believed the Royals will keep Kratz in Triple-A while Drew Butera remains with the Royals as the primary backup to Salvador Perez. ... Twins DH Kennys Vargas was recalled Sunday and was in the lineup and batted fifth on Monday. ... The Royals and Twins will play the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday at Target Field. Kansas City RHP Chris Young (4-2, 2.56 ERA) will oppose Minnesota RHP Trevor May (4-3, 4.45 ERA).