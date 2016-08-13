Morales, Ventura help Royals sink Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Don't look now, but the defending world champions could be getting hot in time to make a final push for the postseason.

The Kansas City Royals followed the same recipe they did last October on Friday night, getting solid pitching, timely hitting and superb defense in a 7-3 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Royals have now won three straight games and five of their last six to move within 6 1/2 games of the Boston Red Sox for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

Kendrys Morales homered and Yordano Ventura pitched seven quality innings in the victory on Friday.

"(Ventura) was in control," said Royals manager Ned Yost. "Did a good job with his pitch count, really good breaking ball, really good changeup for the most part. Stayed within himself really well; a nice performance."

Ventura stumbled through the early innings, surrendering two homers in the first three innings before settling down and retiring 13 of the final 15 men he faced. He gave up three runs, four hits and a walk while striking out nine in picking up his eighth victory of the year.

"He kept the ball down and pitched a pretty good game," said Royals catcher Salvador Perez. "Down and away, using his breaking ball, that was great, a great night for him."

Morales, who served a one-game suspension on Thursday for entering the field after an ejection during a game last week, singled, walked twice and added a solo home run in the seventh.

Paulo Orlando also had two hits and made two spectacular catches in the left-center-field gap to rob the Twins of extra-base hits.

Raul Mondesi had an RBI double, scored a run on a wild pitch and was one of three Royals players to steal a base.

Miguel Sano and Brian Dozier homered for Minnesota, which has lost four straight games.

Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson (4-7) took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned), 10 hits and two walks while striking out four in five-plus innings. He has allowed six runs and 10 hits in two of his last three outings but lost for the first time since July 17.

After single runs by the Royals in each the first and the second inning, the Twins got on the board on Miguel Sano's solo blast to lead off the bottom of the second. The red-hot Sano has five homers in the last seven games and 20 on the season.

"I tip my hat to Sano. He hit a really good pitch," Perez said.

Dozier blasted his 24th home run, a two-run shot, in the third inning to give Minnesota its only lead of the game. It was Dozier's 17th homer since June 19, the most in the majors during that span.

"It's unfortunate that (Dozier and Sano) has been the majority of our output it seems as of late," said Twins manager Paul Molitor. "Runners in scoring position, opportunities, some of those things are still areas that need improvement.

"We like the home runs, they play for sure, but we need to find some other ways to score."

Gibson ran into trouble in the fifth, however, loading the bases with a pair of singles and walk. With two outs, Gibson worked ahead of Perez and busted him in with a fastball that snapped his bat. But Perez muscled enough of it to bloop it over the backpedaling Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe and into left field, scoring two and giving the Royals the lead for good.

"Those are the kind of breaks that have been going against us a little bit," Yost said. "To finally take the lead back, that was a big hit. But that's what happens when you put the ball in play. You got guys in scoring position and you find ways to put the ball in play. It doesn't have to be pretty, it just has to be effective and that certainly was effective."

Gibson got out of that jam but allowed the first two men to reach in the sixth inning, ending his night. Both men eventually scored.

"It's a pretty frustrating outing, but it just seems that's how it has been for me," Gibson said. "Made a couple of pitches in big spots and it just doesn't work out my way. But I made too many mistakes, left too many balls up at the wrong times. They made me pay for it."

Gibson appeared to move swiftly through the first inning, but a two-out throwing error by Plouffe allowed Lorenzo Cain to reach and the inning to continue. Eric Hosmer followed by drilling a double to right-center field, scoring Cain for a 1-0 lead.

Back-to-back singles to open the second inning followed by a sacrifice bunt moved two Royals runners into scoring position with one out for Orlando, who ripped a sharp single to right, scoring one. But Gibson struck out Cheslor Cuthbert and coaxed a pop out from Cain to escape further damage.

NOTES: The start of the game was delayed 50 minutes by rain. ... The Royals announced that RHP Dillon Gee will get the start on Saturday. After having his most recent turn in the rotation skipped, Gee pitched two innings out of the bullpen in Kansas City's 14-inning victory Wednesday. He threw 32 pitches. Gee is 4-5 with a 4.54 ERA in 23 appearances (eight starts) this season. ... Twins LHP Tommy Milone was placed on the 15-day disabled list with left biceps tendinitis. Milone is 3-4 with a 5.68 ERA in 15 games, including 12 starts, this season. ... Twins LHP Pat Dean was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Dean is 1-3 with a 5.54 ERA in eight appearances (six starts) with the Twins this season. He is 5-7 with a 5.56 ERA in 16 starts for Rochester. ... Kansas City and Minnesota will continue their three-game series on Saturday night at Target Field. Twins RHP Tyler Duffey will oppose the Royals' Gee.