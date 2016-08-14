Orlando, Cain lead Royals over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kansas City Royals outfielder Paulo Orlando stepped to the plate in his first at-bat on Sunday and thought he was in trouble. After four hits and an 11-4 win over the Minnesota Twins, Orlando can breathe a bit easier.

Orlando tied a career high, finishing a double short of the cycle, joining Lorenzo Cain in the four-hit club on Sunday as Kansas City took the rubber match of a three-game series at Target Field.

"When I got in, I said, 'Oh man, this guy throws hard,'" Orlando said of Twins starter Hector Santiago. "He threw me a breaking ball first pitch and I tried to go the other way but I was late. But I made my adjustment."

Orlando tripled high off the right-field fence and scored two batters later when Cain drilled a sac fly to deep right, giving the Royals an early 1-0 lead.

Kansas City would go on to score a season-high 11 runs in a road game, winning for the fourth time in five games.

Orlando finished the series against the Twins 7-for-13 at the plate and now has 12 multi-hit games since the All-Star break.

"I feel comfortable at the plate," Orlando said. "I'm seeing the ball better. And I'm helping the team."

Cain, who entered the series finale 0-for-9 at the plate, matched his career high with four hits. It was the second time this season Cain has had four hits at Target Field (May 24) and the 11th time in his career.

"Both (Cain and Orlando) swung the bat really well and gave us a lot of breathing room," said Royals manager Ned Yost. "We capitalized on some of their miscues and put some runs on the board."

Edinson Volquez allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts in six innings to earn his first victory since July 9. The Royals had been 0-4 in his previous four starts.

Alcides Escobar had three hits and knocked in two runs.

Chris Young earned his first save, pitching three scoreless innings in relief of Volquez.

Santiago dropped to 0-3 since being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in a trade on Aug. 1. The left-hander surrendered seven runs on nine hits in four-plus innings of work.

"It started out good," Santiago said. "I made some good pitches and they fouled them off. Then I made some bad pitches and they didn't miss them."

Brian Dozier homered and had two hits for Minnesota.

Orlando tripled to lead off the game and scored two batters later on Cain's sacrifice fly to deep right for an early 1-0 lead.

Dozier's solo blast, his second in as many days and MLB-leading 18th since June 26, tied the game in the bottom of the third.

Kansas City posted a six-run fourth against Santiago, getting an RBI single from Salvador Perez before a two-run triple by Escobar and a three-run homer by Orlando.

The Twins scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to claw closer, but a four-run sixth for the Royals, assisted by three Twins errors, cemented the win. Cain's two-run single followed two fielding errors by Minnesota third baseman Jorge Polanco.

Two batters later, left fielder Robbie Grossman couldn't corral a line drive by Kendrys Morales, allowing two more runs to score.

"One of the more difficult games to watch us play on the defensive side. Aesthetically, not very pretty," said Twins manager Paul Molitor. "We had a chance to make a lot of plays and didn't make very many of them."

Minnesota committed four errors in total on the afternoon and allowed six Kansas City runs to score with two outs.

NOTES: Royals RHP Wade Davis continues to recover from a right flexor strain that put him on the disabled list July 31 retroactive to July 28. Davis, who is playing catch, is expected back by the end of the month. ... Twins 3B Miguel Sano will have an MRI on his ailing right elbow on Monday. Sano, who had Tommy John surgery on the elbow in 2014, said he doesn't believe the soreness is serious and the team is having the procedure done as a precaution. ... Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe was out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive day on Sunday. Plouffe returned from the disabled list last week after missing a month with a fractured rib. ... Kansas City will continue a six-game road trip on Monday when it begins a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. ... Minnesota begins a six-game road trip on Tuesday when it plays the first of two games against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field.