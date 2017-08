Royals score seven in ninth to defeat Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- It wasn't pretty in the middle innings, but the Kansas City Royals found a way -- once again -- at the end.

Kendrys Morales belted two home runs and the Royals scored seven runs in the ninth inning to break a tie game in a 10-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night at Target Field.

Kansas City loaded the bases with nobody out against Twins closer Brandon Kintzler before Drew Butera's one-out single through the hole between first and second scored the eventual winning run.

Two batters later, Paulo Orlando rolled a two-run single to right field, giving Kansas City a three-run lead.

Eric Hosmer followed with an RBI single before Morales provided the final blow, a massive three-run blast into the bullpen in left-center field. The former Twin knocked in five runs and has 25 homers this season.

Morales has three home runs in the first two games of the series and five in his last seven contests.

"It's been some time now where (I've) started to feel really, really good," Morales said through an interpreter. (I'm) really comfortable at the plate and making good, hard contact."

Brian Dozier homered again for Minnesota, his 25th since the All-Star break and seventh in September.

"It's kind of like a video game," said Twins manager Paul Molitor. "Just impressive to watch."

Both starting pitchers were credited with a quality start, but neither figured into the decision.

Kansas City's Dillon Gee allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings and struck out two, retiring 15 of the final 17 men he faced after allowing a home run to Eddie Rosario leading off the second.

"It was a great start but I'm not talking stuff-wise," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "I was thinking in the third inning, 'I'm going to have to get a pitcher up and get him in here because I can't let this game get away.' He could not get the ball down in the first two innings; everything he was throwing was elevated in the zone, his location was off.

"But after the second inning, he came in, made an adjustment and got in a groove and did a phenomenal job of getting us through six innings."

Former Royal Ervin Santana also allowed three runs in six-plus innings, scattering three hits and walking three while striking out six.

"I made the right pitch at the right time," Santana said. "I know I had a lot of men on base the first few innings but I tried not to think about it and just made a good pitch."

Kelvin Herrera (2-4) earned the victory, pitching one inning of scoreless relief in the eighth.

Kintzler (0-2) was charged with the loss after surrendering four runs on three hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Morales gave the Royals a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run shot to deep right field that nearly exited the stadium.

The lead was short lived, however, as Minnesota blasted a pair of solo home runs in the bottom of the frame.

Dozier's homer into the left-field seats was his 39th home run of the season and 18th career lead-off blast, and came on the third pitch of the game.

It was the fifth-straight game with at least one home run for Dozier, tying the franchise record shared by Harmon Killebrew and Marty Cordova.

"You could see, the first couple of pitches, he gets offspeed pitches and then try to throw a fastball away," Molitor said. "He just got enough where he was able to do what he does."

Trevor Plouffe tied the game with a solo blast of his own later in the inning. Rosario went the other way to open the second inning for his ninth homer.

It was the third time this season Minnesota hit three home runs in a game off Gee.

NOTES: The Royals recalled INF Christian Colon from Triple-A Omaha. Colon has a .228 average with five extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in 127 at-bats over 47 games with Kansas City this season. ... The Royals selected the contract of OF Daniel Nava from Omaha. Nava hit .235 with one homer and 13 RBIs in 45 games with the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season before being traded to the Royals on Aug. 29. ... The Royals purchased the contract of RHP Kevin McCarthy from Omaha. McCarthy had a 5-6 record and 3.57 ERA in 47 relief appearances between Double-A and Triple-A this season. ... To make room on the roster for Nava and McCarthy, the Royals designated OF Reymond Fuentes and RHP Nick Tepesch for assignment. ... The Twins recalled RHP Tyler Duffey from Triple-A Rochester. Duffey is 8-10 with a 6.24 ERA in 22 starts with Minnesota this season. ... The Twins recalled 1B Kennys Vargas from Rochester. Vargas has a .259 average with six homers and 13 RBIs in 25 games for the big-league club in 2016. ... The Twins purchased the contract of INF James Beresford from Rochester. Beresford his .269 with 17 extra-base hits and 35 RBIs for Rochester this season. ... Twins UTIL Danny Santana was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to create space on the 40-man roster for Beresford. Santana will miss the remainder of the season with a Grade-2 left shoulder strain.