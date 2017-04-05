Sano, Escobar power Twins in rout of Royals

MINNEAPOLIS -- With a new front office leading the Minnesota Twins, analytics became even more of a focus in the offseason.

Earning a lot of base on balls will help the offensive numbers.

Miguel Sano hit a three-run triple and Eduardo Escobar added a three-run homer in a six-run seventh inning as the Twins cruised to a 9-1 win against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday afternoon.

Minnesota batters were walked nine times by Kansas City pitching after accepting seven free passes on Opening Day. Jason Castro walked a career-high four times for the Twins, who opened the season 2-0 for the first time since 2007.

"More walks than hits, but it works," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "I think these guys understand that patience is a part of the game. When you get on base, no matter in what fashion, it contributes to opportunities to score runs, but you have to cash in and we did today pretty well."

Starter Hector Santiago (1-0) dealt with some early control issues of his own before settling in, but he was lifted after 88 pitches following a leadoff single in the sixth inning. He gave up one run on four hits while striking out four batters.

Five relievers combined for four hitless innings, including Rule 5 pickup Justin Haley pitching a perfect ninth in his major league debut. Through two games, the Twins' bullpen has tossed six scoreless innings and allowed just one walk and one hit.

"We have different people that I have a lot of confidence in to get outs of significance late in games that you're trying to win," Molitor said. "But until it gets a little more established, we're kind of going with matchups late in the game as far as when (Matt) Belisle or (Ryan) Pressly or (Taylor) Rogers might pitch."

Royals right-hander Ian Kennedy (0-1) walked five batters, leading to three runs. He gave up five hits and recorded five strikeouts in five innings.

"As the game went on, I just tried to manage it a little bit better," Kennedy said of his control problems. "Getting under a lot of pitches, fastball command wasn't that great; just had to grind through it the whole time."

Kansas City's offense scored two runs in the first two games of the season. The Royals had four hits on Wednesday after tallying three in the opener.

"We just haven't had many opportunities to capitalize on," Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. "Little slow getting going with the bats right now. But, we've seen that changes quick."

Meanwhile, the Twins have been patient to get on base. After taking three bases-loaded walks in a decisive, six-run seventh inning on Opening Day, Minnesota scored three runs in the second, courtesy of three walks and two hits.

"You're just putting yourself in a position for them to put big numbers on the board when that happens," Yost said of the walks.

Santiago made it out of the sixth inning in just four of his 12 career starts after coming over last season in a trade from the Los Angeles Angels. Santiago's spring was a bit truncated while pitching for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

He pitched 8 2/3 innings over three weeks with Puerto Rico.

Nate Karns, who will start on Sunday for the Royals, opened the seventh with a strikeout, but the Twins got three walks and three hits in the inning. Sano belted a towering shot high off the right-center field fence and advanced to third after right fielder Paulo Orlando misplayed the ball.

"The teams that play so good, everybody plays hard," Sano said. "They do the little things, try to hit a good pitch, try to get a walk. Like Castro, he had four walks today, which was good for the team. Just try to take every opportunity where guys are on base and hit an RBI to make a score."

NOTES: Against a right-handed pitcher, the Twins moved Robbie Grossman to ninth in the order after he hit second against a left-hander on Opening Day. Lefty-swinging Max Kepler moved up to the second spot in the order. ... Minnesota CF Byron Buxton struck out three times for the second straight game. The young outfielder is hitting third in the Twins' order. ... The seven, eight and nine hitters in the Kansas City lineup are 0 for 17 this season, with one walk. ... The Royals will start RHP Jason Hammel on Thursday against Minnesota RHP Kyle Gibson.