Castro sparks Twins to sweep of Royals

MINNEAPOLIS -- The loud music had been silenced, but the positive energy was still evident in the Minnesota Twins' clubhouse following Thursday's win.

Brian Dozier, who has become one of the vocal leaders for a young Minnesota squad, was answering questions when the inevitable question arose asking about the difference between this year and last year's 103-loss team.

After a series-opening sweep of the Kansas City Royals, Dozier and the Twins are already weary of hearing about last season.

"There you go saying those words again, 'last year,'" Dozier said. "No, it's a different feeling. It's a different atmosphere in here. It's a different mindset. We're right where we need to be as far as mentally, which goes a long way in this game."

Jason Castro continued his impressive debut series with Minnesota with an RBI double and two runs scored, while Miguel Sano added another two hits in a 5-3 win against Kansas City.

"We don't care who's standing across from us," said Twins outfielder Max Kepler, who had two hits, a walk and an RBI on Thursday. "We're going to go out there and take what's ours. Everyone's playing their hearts out, regardless of the situation and that's the way we've got to keep playing."

Castro, the catcher signed in the offseason mostly for defensive purposes, finished the series with three hits in six at-bats and three RBI to go with six walks. His RBI double to the right-center field wall plated Sano from first base to give Minnesota the lead in the seventh inning.

Jorge Polanco had two hits and two RBI for the Twins, who outscored Kansas City 14-0 in the seventh inning in the series to open the season 3-0 for the first time since 2007. Minnesota lost its first nine games last season.

Taylor Rogers (1-0) pitched one scoreless inning in relief of starter Kyle Gibson. Brandon Kintzler recorded his first save.

Minnesota's bullpen accounted for 10 scoreless innings in the series.

"You can't pinpoint anything. I think we set out a mission in spring training to iron a lot of things out, because our talent matches up with anybody in the big leagues," Dozier said. "It's just the fact of doing the little things right. I think it's paid off already. You see getting guys over, getting sacrifice bunts, being disciplined at the plate in order to draw walks and create big innings.

"Our bullpen's been fantastic. Our pitching's been unbelievable. If we can keep all that together, I think we're going to be pretty good."

The Twins victimized the Royals' bullpen again.

Mike Minor (0-1) gave up two runs on three hits in the seventh to take the loss. Starter Jason Hammel pitched five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits, four walks and two strikeouts.

"I think guys are just trying to get in a groove right now, beginning of the year," Minor said of the bullpen. "I don't really look at it too much. It's the first three games of the season. Long season, so we'll bounce back. I'm not worried about that."

Walks continued to be an issue for Kansas City pitching, but the free passes didn't hurt as much as the first two games of the season. The Royals issued 23 walks in the series.

"It's just everybody getting settled in," Kansas City manager Ned Yost said of the walks.

Gibson allowed three runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out five but left after allowing a Mike Moustakas home run and Lorenzo Cain single to start the fifth inning. The Royals had the bases loaded in the inning, but Twins reliever Ryan Pressly came on to retire the next two hitters.

Salvador Perez hit his first home run of the season for Kansas City.

"I don't want to make too much out of it," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "It beats the alternative, as we know all too well from a year ago. But to get a couple of wins here under our belt here early, it's got to make those players feel awfully good about what they're doing and we'll try to carry it over on to the road trip."

NOTES: Twins manager Paul Molitor said LF Eddie Rosario had mild soreness around his wrist after falling on it the previous day. Rosario was the DH on Thursday with Danny Santana getting his first action of the season in LF. Rosario walked twice in four plate appearances after walking 12 times in 354 plate appearances last season. ... Kansas City's eight and nine hitters, SS Alcides Escobar and 2B Raul Mondesi, each had their first hits of the season. ... Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier had his third stolen base of the season. He had 18 stolen bases in 155 games last season. ... The Royals return home for a weekend series against the Houston Astros with LHP Jason Vargas taking the mound against Houston RHP Mike Fiers. ... The Twins head to Chicago. RHP Phil Hughes will start Friday as the White Sox counter with LHP Derek Holland.