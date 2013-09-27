Preview: Royals at White Sox

Chris Sale goes after his fourth strong outing of the season against Kansas City on Friday when the Chicago White Sox host the Royals in the second contest of a four-game set. Sale has given up just two runs in 24 innings against Kansas City but also hasn’t received much run support while going 1-1 with a 0.75 ERA over the three outings. It could be another low-scoring matchup with Royals starter James Shields also pitching well and seeking his 100th career victory.

Royals closer Greg Holland converted his franchise-record 46th save in Thursday’s opener, snapping a tie with Dan Quisenberry (1983) and Jeff Montgomery (1993). Chicago slugger Paul Konerko hit his 434th career homer – tied for 42nd all-time with Juan Gonzalez and Andruw Jones – in what could be his final series with the White Sox. Chicago needs to win one of the three remaining games to avoid its first 100-loss season since 1970.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (Kansas City), CSN-Plus (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH James Shields (12-9, 3.21 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (11-13, 2.97)

Shields has won six of his last seven decisions and has allowed three runs in 22 innings over his last three turns. He received a no-decision in his last outing despite hurling eight shutout innings against Texas. Shields is 4-4 with a 3.97 ERA in 16 career starts against Chicago and has made five starts against the White Sox this season, going 1-1 with a 2.18 ERA.

Sale also settled for a no-decision his last time out as he tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings against Detroit. He has allowed 16 of his 23 homers at home. Sale is 5-6 with a 2.40 ERA in 20 career appearances (nine starts) against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Five runs (three by Chicago, two by Kansas City) have been scored in Sale’s three starts against the Royals this season.

2. Royals SS Alcides Escobar (.382 in 34 at-bats) and DH Billy Butler (.355 and three homers in 31 at-bats) have fared well against Sale.

3. Chicago SS Alexei Ramirez is batting .410 with two homers in 39 career at-bats against Shields.

PREDICTION: Royals 2, White Sox 1