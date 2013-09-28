Preview: Royals at White Sox

A pair of rookies receive the nod on Saturday when the Kansas City Royals continue a four-game series at the Chicago White Sox. Kansas City hands the ball to Yordano Ventura in a bid to pick up its seventh straight win at U.S. Cellular Field, while Erik Johnson toes the rubber for Chicago, which has lost 22 of its last 28. The teams’ recent fortunes continued on Friday as the Royals’ recorded a 6-1 win over the White Sox.

James Shields struck out 10 and allowed only one run in seven innings to spark the victory for Kansas City. With that performance, the Royals’ team ERA fell to 3.45, still far and away the top mark in the American League. Kansas City has permitted 12 runs in eight games at Chicago this year.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City (Kansas City), CSN Chicago (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (0-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Erik Johnson (2-2, 2.82)

Ventura has come as advertised after getting recalled earlier this month. The organization’s top pitching prospect has allowed two runs and seven hits in 11 1/3 innings while striking out nine. Ventura let up just two hits - both singles - in 5 2/3 frames at Seattle on Monday in his first career road start.

Like Ventura, Johnson has followed up a standout run in the minors with a successful first stint in the big leagues. He recovered from a pair of uneven outings earlier this month to dominate Minnesota on Sept. 16 and then limit the high-powered Detroit attack to two runs in 6 2/3 innings on Sunday. The 23-year-old has completed at least six innings in three of his four outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals RHP closer Greg Holland has 101 strikeouts, leaving him two away from tying the team record for a season by a reliever - set by Jim York in 1971.

2. Kansas City (85-75) has secured its highest victory total since a 92-win campaign in 1989.

3. White Sox 1B Paul Konerko needs six total bases to pass Frank Thomas for the franchise record.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, White Sox 3