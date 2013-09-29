Preview: Royals at White Sox

The Kansas City Royals finally have something to build upon as they get set to wrap up the season at the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Royals have posted their first winning season since going 83-79 in 2003 and used a stirring 19-9 run to challenge for a wild card into the final week of the season. Kansas City dropped a 6-5 decision to the White Sox on Saturday night but saw sluggers Billy Butler and Salvador Perez end lengthy homerless droughts.

The White Sox did not wait for the regular season to end before reshuffing their coaching staff, firing hitting coach Jeff Manto after Saturday’s game. Chicago pounded out four homers on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak and guarantee it will avoid reaching 100 losses for the season, although manager Robin Ventura was quick to note that dropping 99 games wouldn’t make him feel any better.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City (Kansas City), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Bruce Chen (8-4, 3.38 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (9-6, 3.45)

Chen allowed two runs or fewer in nine of 11 outings after he was moved into the starting rotation just prior to the All-Star break, but he has wobbled down the stretch. Chen has failed to go past five innings in his last three starts and has yielded 12 runs in his last 14 1/3 innings. He went six innings in Chicago on July 28, giving up a pair of runs on three hits.

Quintana has won back-to-back starts and has allowed only three runs in 20 1/3 innings over his last three turns. He is 0-1 in four starts against the Royals this season, going seven innings and giving up three runs in the most recent matchup on Aug. 22. Quintana has permitted three runs or fewer in eight straight starts and 15 of his last 16.

WALK-OFFS

1. Butler his 5-for-9 with a homer and four RBIs in his last two games.

2. White Sox DH Adam Dunn needs two homers to tie Dave Kingman (442) for 38th on the all-time list.

3. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer has hit safely in 27 of his last 30 games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Royals 3