Preview: Royals at White Sox

The Kansas City Royals put a four-game winning streak on the line when they begin a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Friday. Kansas City’s run is one shy of a season high and has helped vault the team into second place in the extremely tight American League Central. Behind another Yordano Ventura gem and four sacrifice flies, the Royals picked up a 4-1 victory over Cleveland on Wednesday.

Kansas City gets to avoid White Sox ace Chris Sale, who worked seven splendid innings in a loss to Detroit on Thursday. Chicago managed only three hits and saw its bullpen give up three runs over the final two frames to help the Tigers put it away and drop the White Sox back below .500. The White Sox and Royals split six games across two series at Kansas City earlier this season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (2-6, 4.10 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (3-6, 3.59)

Guthrie has lost three straight outings and is winless in his last 11 starts as the Royals have given him very little run support. Since April 16, the veteran has received 2.59 runs of support per nine innings pitched, the lowest total in the American League. Guthrie let up a run on a season-low three hits in seven innings in a no-decision against Chicago on May 21 and is 5-3 with a 2.79 ERA in nine road starts versus the White Sox.

Quintana had allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight consecutive starts before giving up four runs on seven hits in a season-low 4 1/3 innings at the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. He received the loss opposite Guthrie in Kansas City last month after giving up three runs in 7 1/3 frames. The 25-year-old, who has a quality start in each of his five outings at home, is 0-4 with a 4.06 ERA in nine career starts against the Royals.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox SS Alexei Ramirez is 7-for-42 with no RBIs against Guthrie.

2. Royals SS Alcides Escobar has hit safely in all 10 games this month, going 15-for-33 in the process.

3. Chicago OF Dayan Viciedo is hitless in eight of his last nine games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Royals 4